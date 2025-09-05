Dak Prescott breaks silence on triggering Jalen Carter in spitgate controversy: ‘I just spit ahead and he goes…’

NFL fans were left stunned on Friday as controversy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles' win against the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles DT Jalen Carter was ejected after spinning on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The spitting took place moments after a pregame Super Bowl C'ship celebration as Carter was asked to leave the field six seconds into the NFL season opener. Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys hugs head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles after the game at Lincoln Financial Field.(Getty Images via AFP)

Philadelphia have also been hit with a 15-yard penalty before the first scrap from scrimmage, and Dallas scored on the opening drive.

Speaking on the controversy, Prescott broke his silence as video footage showed that just before the incident, he had triggered the reaction as he spat towards the direction of Carter.

He said, "I guess I needed to spit and I wasn't going to spit on my linemen. I just spit ahead and he goes, 'You're trying to spit on me?"

"At that point I felt like he was insulting me. I wouldn't spit on somebody. I'm definitely not trying to spit on you. Like, we're about to play a game. And he just spit on me in that moment and it was more of a surprise than anything."

After Carter spat at Prescott, the Dallas star complained to the nearby official, who then threw the flag, asking the Eagles player to leave.

Reacting to the incident, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said, "I'm going to keep all our conversations, and all my disciplinary things in-house, but we've got to fix it as coaches."

Ẅhen urged to give a concrete answer, he replied, "Again, I will keep everything in-house and you won't ever get that from me. Everything will always be handled in-house. Just like private conversations I have with players, none of that will ever get out to you, I'm sorry."

"Everything that we do is going to be held in-house. He knows we needed him out there today, and he wasn't out there," he added.