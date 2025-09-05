Cowboys injury update: Dak Prescott, Ceedee Lamb get unfortunate news ahead of Eagles clash

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb got an unfortunate update just before the Dallas Cowboys' season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. At least four key players were mentioned in the team's injury update on Wednesday, with Perrion Winfrey out of the opening game. Dak Prescott #4 and CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys laugh on the sidelines during the Rams preseason game(Getty Images via AFP)

Dallas Cowboys injury report

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey remains sidelined with a back injury, having missed practice and officially been ruled out for the upcoming game. Meanwhile, Trevon Diggs (knee), Tyler Guyton (knee), and Brevyn Spann-Ford (ankle) were all full participants in practice. The three practiced on Wednesday.

With these players out, coach Brian Schottenheimer will depend on the Prescott-Lamb partnership to upset the Eagles.

Will Dak Prescott play vs Eagles?

Dak Prescott is set to play in the Dallas Cowboys vs the Philadelphia Eagles clash on Thursday. The star QB has fully recovered from a 2024 hamstring injury; he’s confirmed ready, aiming to leverage his 9-4 career record against Philly.

The 32-year-old underwent surgery for a partial avulsion of his right hamstring.

Speaking about his recovery, Prescott said: "I think first and foremost, it was about getting healthy. And once I got healthy, I could see progress. And it was about pushing myself each and every day, and I see a guy who is going into year 10, much better than he was last year, the year before that, or I've ever been… Just with the experience of this game, having the teammates and the players that I have around me, getting into a new year with a new coach and a new energy with such a youthful team, I see somebody who feels young again.”

Dak Prescott played in 8 games during the 2024 NFL regular season, recording 1,978 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. CeeDee Lamb played in 15 games and recorded 101 receptions for 1,194 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns. He was named a Pro Bowler for the fourth time and also earned a spot on the AP All-Pro Second Team.