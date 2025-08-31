Cowboys vs Eagles Week 1: Weather forecast, how to watch and more
The NFL regular season begins September 4 with the Cowboys facing the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Here's a look at the weather forecast.
The NFL regular season is kicking off on September 4 with the Dallas Cowboys scheduled to take on the reigning Super Bowl champion, the Philadelphia Eagles. The game is scheduled to start streaming at 8:20 PM ET on the day, and will happen on the “Desso GrassMaster” surface of Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The venue has a seating capacity of 68,532 people and is an open field.
Also Read: Packers saw a ‘violent player’ in Micah Parsons; real motivation behind Cowboys trade revealed
Cowboys vs Eagles Week 1: Weather forecast
Here is the weather report breakdown, as reported by NFL Weather’s official website:
Kickoff
72 °F (61 °F / 76 °F)
Chance of rain showers
Feels Like: 72 °F
6 mph SE
Prec. Prob.: 33 %
Gusts: 10 mph
Cloud Cover: 65 %
Humidity: 61 %
Dew Point: 53 °F
Visibility: 10 m
Q2
70 °F (61 °F / 76 °F)
Chance of rain showers
Feels Like: 70 °F
6 mph SE
Prec. Prob.: 33 %
Gusts: 10 mph
Cloud Cover: 71 %
Humidity: 61 %
Dew Point: 53 °F
Visibility: 10 m
Q3
68 °F (61 °F / 76 °F)
Chance of rain showers
Feels Like: 68 °F
6 mph SE
Prec. Prob.: 33 %
Gusts: 10 mph
Cloud Cover: 74 %
Humidity: 61 %
Dew Point: 53 °F
Visibility: 10 m
Q4
67 °F (61 °F / 76 °F)
Chance of rain showers
Feels Like: 67 °F
5 mph SE
Prec. Prob.: 33 %
Gusts: 10 mph
Cloud Cover: 74 %
Humidity: 61 %
Dew Point: 53 °F
Visibility: 10 m
Also Read: NFL Week 1 schedule: What are the key matchups starting Sept 4?
Cowboys vs Eagles Week 1: How to watch
As per the NFL’s official website, “TV providers include over-the-air broadcasts, YouTube TV, DirecTV, XFinity, Spectrum, Hulu, Dish, Sling, Fios, Fubo, Optimum, etc. Selecting ‘TV Provider’ assumes access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Connect your account for game availability based on your specific TV provider subscription.”
The game will be streamed on NBC, Peacock, and NFL+ as well.
(With contribution from Stuti Gupta)