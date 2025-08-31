Cowboys vs Eagles Week 1: Weather forecast, how to watch and more

The NFL regular season is kicking off on September 4 with the Dallas Cowboys scheduled to take on the reigning Super Bowl champion, the Philadelphia Eagles. The game is scheduled to start streaming at 8:20 PM ET on the day, and will happen on the “Desso GrassMaster” surface of Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The venue has a seating capacity of 68,532 people and is an open field. Kickoff for the NFL regular season is set for September 4, with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Philadelphia Eagles. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)(AP)

Cowboys vs Eagles Week 1: Weather forecast

Here is the weather report breakdown, as reported by NFL Weather’s official website:

Kickoff

72 °F (61 °F / 76 °F)

Chance of rain showers

Feels Like: 72 °F

6 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 33 %

Gusts: 10 mph

Cloud Cover: 65 %

Humidity: 61 %

Dew Point: 53 °F

Visibility: 10 m

Q2

70 °F (61 °F / 76 °F)

Chance of rain showers

Feels Like: 70 °F

6 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 33 %

Gusts: 10 mph

Cloud Cover: 71 %

Humidity: 61 %

Dew Point: 53 °F

Visibility: 10 m

Q3

68 °F (61 °F / 76 °F)

Chance of rain showers

Feels Like: 68 °F

6 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 33 %

Gusts: 10 mph

Cloud Cover: 74 %

Humidity: 61 %

Dew Point: 53 °F

Visibility: 10 m

Q4

67 °F (61 °F / 76 °F)

Chance of rain showers

Feels Like: 67 °F

5 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 33 %

Gusts: 10 mph

Cloud Cover: 74 %

Humidity: 61 %

Dew Point: 53 °F

Visibility: 10 m

Cowboys vs Eagles Week 1: How to watch

As per the NFL’s official website, “TV providers include over-the-air broadcasts, YouTube TV, DirecTV, XFinity, Spectrum, Hulu, Dish, Sling, Fios, Fubo, Optimum, etc. Selecting ‘TV Provider’ assumes access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Connect your account for game availability based on your specific TV provider subscription.”

The game will be streamed on NBC, Peacock, and NFL+ as well.

(With contribution from Stuti Gupta)