Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cowboys vs Eagles Week 1: Weather forecast, how to watch and more

ByHT US Desk
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 05:03 pm IST

The NFL regular season begins September 4 with the Cowboys facing the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Here's a look at the weather forecast. 

The NFL regular season is kicking off on September 4 with the Dallas Cowboys scheduled to take on the reigning Super Bowl champion, the Philadelphia Eagles. The game is scheduled to start streaming at 8:20 PM ET on the day, and will happen on the “Desso GrassMaster” surface of Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The venue has a seating capacity of 68,532 people and is an open field.

Kickoff for the NFL regular season is set for September 4, with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Philadelphia Eagles. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)(AP)
Kickoff for the NFL regular season is set for September 4, with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Philadelphia Eagles. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)(AP)

Also Read: Packers saw a ‘violent player’ in Micah Parsons; real motivation behind Cowboys trade revealed

Cowboys vs Eagles Week 1: Weather forecast

Here is the weather report breakdown, as reported by NFL Weather’s official website:

Kickoff

72 °F (61 °F / 76 °F)

Chance of rain showers

Feels Like: 72 °F

6 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 33 %

Gusts: 10 mph

Cloud Cover: 65 %

Humidity: 61 %

Dew Point: 53 °F

Visibility: 10 m

Q2

70 °F (61 °F / 76 °F)

Chance of rain showers

Feels Like: 70 °F

6 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 33 %

Gusts: 10 mph

Cloud Cover: 71 %

Humidity: 61 %

Dew Point: 53 °F

Visibility: 10 m

Q3

68 °F (61 °F / 76 °F)

Chance of rain showers

Feels Like: 68 °F

6 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 33 %

Gusts: 10 mph

Cloud Cover: 74 %

Humidity: 61 %

Dew Point: 53 °F

Visibility: 10 m

Q4

67 °F (61 °F / 76 °F)

Chance of rain showers

Feels Like: 67 °F

5 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 33 %

Gusts: 10 mph

Cloud Cover: 74 %

Humidity: 61 %

Dew Point: 53 °F

Visibility: 10 m

Also Read: NFL Week 1 schedule: What are the key matchups starting Sept 4?

Cowboys vs Eagles Week 1: How to watch

As per the NFL’s official website, “TV providers include over-the-air broadcasts, YouTube TV, DirecTV, XFinity, Spectrum, Hulu, Dish, Sling, Fios, Fubo, Optimum, etc. Selecting ‘TV Provider’ assumes access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Connect your account for game availability based on your specific TV provider subscription.”

The game will be streamed on NBC, Peacock, and NFL+ as well.

(With contribution from Stuti Gupta)

News / Sports / US Sports / Cowboys vs Eagles Week 1: Weather forecast, how to watch and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On