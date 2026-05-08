Dianna Russini didn't name son after Mike Vrabel. Truth about husband's unusual demand

Fresh claims about Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel have sparked another wave of speculation, but a recent report is now disputing false narratives about the two. Rumors recently spread on social media, suggesting the NFL reporter named her oldest son, Michael, after the New England Patriots coach. This comes as the two were linked after PageSix and TMZ published their photos together from a Sedona resort, and a New York City casino. Dianna Russini has been married to Kevin Goldschmidt since 2020, after dating for about five years. (X/@ReclaimD1)

Soon after the photos were published, fans speculated if Russini named her son after Vrabel. The former Athletic reporter married Kevin Goldschmidt in September 2020, and the couple welcomed their first child, Michael, in August 2021.

Did Dianna Russini rename her son after Mike Vrabel? TMZ cited sources to report that Russini ‘picked the name early in her pregnancy to honor her older brother, Michael Russini’.

The outlet also addressed another rumor involving Russini’s husband, Kevin Goldschmidt.

“Another thing on the Vrabel/Russini front — that clearly fake report about Russini’s husband asking for a paternity test was just that … as our source called it bogus.”

Boat trip report fuels more scrutiny The clarification came shortly after TMZ published a report alleging Vrabel and Russini took a private boating trip together in Tennessee in June 2021, while Russini was pregnant with her first child.

According to the outlet: “The NFL duo booked the vessel in Putnam County, Tennessee, back in June 2021 … according to a source with direct knowledge, who also says the then-Tennessee Titans head coach and the journalist were the only people onboard for their 2-to-3-hour rental.”

“The timing of that outing might raise a few eyebrows, because Russini was pregnant at the time with her first child.”

TMZ later released video footage allegedly showing the pair heading toward the boat rental during the trip. The report also included claims that both Vrabel and Russini signed company waivers before boarding the vessel. Sources told TMZ there was reportedly ‘no visible PDA’ before departure.

Earlier photos added to speculation The controversy surrounding the pair first exploded after Page Six published photos in April showing Vrabel and Russini together at an Arizona resort. Additional images later surfaced allegedly showing the two together in New York City in 2020 while Vrabel coached the Tennessee Titans and Russini worked at ESPN.

Another reported sighting later placed them together at a casino in 2024 shortly after Vrabel’s exit from Tennessee.

As online speculation intensified, old social media posts from Russini resurfaced, including one shared shortly after her son’s birth in 2021.

“Keep looking at my almost 4 day old son Michael while trying to figure out who are the best Michaels to ever play and coach in the NFL?”

That post further fueled theories linking the child’s name to Vrabel, though TMZ’s latest report claims the naming decision was family-related and made earlier during her pregnancy.

Fallout continues around Russini and Vrabel The situation has continued to dominate NFL social media circles since the first photos emerged publicly. Russini later resigned from her role at The Athletic, while Vrabel has remained under public scrutiny as he prepares for offseason activities with the New England Patriots.

Neither Russini nor Vrabel has publicly addressed the newest TMZ claims.