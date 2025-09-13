Did Texans QB CJ Stroud comment on Charlie Kirk’s shooting? Full report and reactions revealed

Charlie Kirk, a right-wing conservative political activist, was fatally shot during a public appearance at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (September 10). Following the incident, many public figures have spoken out about the incident. As per certain tweets, Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud was also alleged to have made a public comment on the matter. Following the shooting of Charlie Kirk, false claims circulated about CJ Stroud’s comments. (AP/AFP)

Did CJ Stroud comment on Kirk’s shooting?

As per the latest reports, the purported comments made by Stroud on Kirke’s shooting are completely false. The Houston Chronicle reported that Stroud’s last media interaction happened on Monday, and Kirk wasn’t mentioned anywhere in the conversation.

Due to multiple false social media claims, however, many people believed Stroud had weighed in on the matter, including Governor Greg Abbott.

ALSO READ| NFL holds moment of silence for Charlie Kirk during Packers vs Commanders game

“UNPRECEDENTED IN TEXANS HISTORY: CJ Stroud wants the team and the entire NFL to observe a moment of silence in memory of Charlie Kirk. “It's heartbreaking to see America lose such an important voice,” Stroud said. “My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. This is not only their loss, but a reminder of the need for us to come together, respect each other, and stand up for the values we share in this country.” CJ Stroud Throws NFL Into Political Storm After Kirk Tribute — Fans Divided as Condolences Spark Wave of Backlash,” an account reposted on X based on a Facebook claim.

“Excellent by Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud about Charlie Kirk,” Abbott reposted in reply to this comment on his social media. The post was deleted soon after.

The internet reacts

Users took to social media to share their reactions to Stroud’s alleged comments.

“Some people hate the fact that some of the best QBs are Christian Athletes and they have been attacking them all the time,” a user felt.

“I think I just found my new favorite quarterback. I also appreciate Lamar Jackson for saying something Justin Jefferson for saying something. It’s important that any star athlete comes out supporting Charlie Kirk. It’s even more so important that black athletes come out and support of him as well because Charlie was not a racist. That’s a twisted logic from people that are just divisive and didn’t actually listen to him. Speak, he engaged and dialogue and wanted the best for everybody he loved America. He loved God and he loved his family and he loved debating people that’s it. That was Charlie in a nutshell. He did not deserve thisin any way shape or form,” a user shared.

“The league did a lot and issued statements and videos honoring George Floyd - what will they do for Charlie Kirk?” a user questioned.

“I seriously hope CJ doesn't back down from his statement. We need more high-profile people to take a stand and have the courage of their conviction to show others what is possible,” a user stated.

ALSO READ| Stephen King blasted for false claim about Charlie Kirk after his death

“boycotted the woke NFL years ago. Any conservatives that still support the NFL are hypocrites @NFL,” a user wrote.

The Texans are scheduled to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their next season outing on Monday (September 15).

Stuti Gupta contributed to this story