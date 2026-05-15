Did Trevor Lawrence really get a haircut? Jaguars schedule release video gets fans talking; ‘It's AI’

On Thursday, May 14, the Jacksonville Jaguars dropped a video on their schedule release, leaving not just their fans, but the whole NFL community shocked. Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars at THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP) The video, shockingly, features quarterback Trevor Lawrence getting a haircut at a barber shop. Fans were shocked to see that the Jaguars quarterback had cut off his long hair - a feature that often made him stand out among viewers. Not only did the Jaguars post the video from the barber shop, but they also shared a candid portrait of Trevor Lawrence in his new haircut. The caption read: "AI could never." They also made the photo the official profile picture of the Jaguars X handle.

Also read: NFL teams could be sued for Mike Vrabel- Russini jokes despite league's clearance: Here's how Fans Shocked At Trevor Lawrence's New Haircut Fans were shocked to see Trevor Lawrence in this new avatar. Much like the Jaguars predicted in the caption of the portrait, many believed that the video and photo were fake and AI-generated. “I really hope Trevor Lawrence haircut is AI,” one user wrote.

“Trevor Lawrence should have gotten the AI haircut,” said another.

“The Jags’ entire schedule release is literally Trevor Lawrence getting a major haircut… and it’s perfect!” said NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

“if that trevor lawrence haircut is real i’m genuinely off this app i might just end it all,” said one.

“I am really not sure how to feel about this actual photo of Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence with a new haircut,” added one.

“Trevor Lawrence look like he’ll call the cops on the entire fan base with that haircut,” wrote another.

“Is the Trevor Lawrence haircut real? Told myself that I would only cut my hair if the Jaguars won the Super Bowl or if Trevor cut his hair…,” joked another.