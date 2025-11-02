Dodgers stun Blue Jays in Game 7, become MLB’s first repeat World Series champions since Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off one of the most thrilling comebacks in recent baseball history. On Saturday night, the Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in the 11th inning of Game 7 to win their second consecutive World Series title. The Los Angeles Dodgers stunned the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 to become MLB’s first repeat World Series champs since the Yankees.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

With the win, the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team to win back-to-back MLB World Series championships since the New York Yankees’ late run in the 1990s - and they did it in true Hollywood fashion.

Rojas saves the Dodgers in the final game of his career

At one point, the Dodgers looked done for, trailing 4-3 in the ninth inning and staring at defeat. Then came Miguel Rojas. The 35-year-old infielder was playing the last game of his career. With one out and no one on base, Rojas connected for a game-tying home run that stunned the Rogers Centre crowd and breathed life back into the Los Angeles Dodgers’ dugout.

Manager Dave Roberts, visibly shaken by the moment, could only watch as the Dodgers' bench erupted. Rojas - who began his career with the team over a decade ago - had just written the perfect final chapter.

Also read: Why Max Scherzer has different colored eyes? Blue Jays star's condition explained

Dodgers crowned champions after Smith and Yamamoto’s late heroics

Three innings later, Will Smith launched a solo homer in the 11th to give Los Angeles the lead - one they would not give back.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who threw six innings just the night before in Game 6, returned on short rest to close it out. The Japanese ace - also the World Series MVP - pitched 2 scoreless innings, twice stranding runners at third, and forced a game-ending double play to secure the 5-4 win.

Bo Bichette had earlier put Toronto ahead with a three-run blast off Shohei Ohtani, who lasted just over two innings on the mound but contributed at the plate later in the game.

Also read: Jade Cargill fast facts: All on husband Brandon Phillips, net worth, titles and more

The “golden-era" of baseball for the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers’ back-to-back championships mark the franchise’s most dominant era in decades - what club president Andrew Friedman recently called “the golden era of Dodger baseball,” MLB.com reported. For a team that faced doubts about its ability to sustain success, Saturday night’s win silenced them.

As the confetti fell and players embraced at Rogers Centre, one thing was clear - they did not just win the championship, they reminded everyone why it remains baseball’s ultimate machine.

FAQs

Who won the 2025 World Series?

The Los Angeles Dodgers won, defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in 11 innings of Game 7.

How did the Dodgers win Game 7?

Miguel Rojas tied the game with a ninth-inning homer, and Will Smith hit the go-ahead shot in the 11th.

When was the last time an MLB team repeated as champions?

Before the Dodgers, the last team to repeat was the New York Yankees in the 1990s.

Who stood out for the Dodgers in the 2025 World Series?

Shohei Ohtani, Will Smith, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Miguel Rojas were key performers in the win.