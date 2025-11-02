Jade Cargill fast facts: All on husband Brandon Phillips, net worth, titles and more
Published on: Nov 02, 2025 07:06 am IST
Jade Cargill won the WWE Women’s Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event special at the Delta Center in Utah. Here are some fast facts about the her.
Jade Cargill won the WWE Women’s Championship, beating Tiffany Stratton at Saturday Night’s Main Event special at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. She pinned Stratton to become the new women’s champion.
Read More | What happened to Mike Rotunda? WWE Hall of Famer in hospice care amid health battle
In the aftermath of the victory, here are some fast facts about Jade Cargill
- Jade Cargill’s husband: The WWE star is married to Brandon Phillips, a former MLB star who played for the Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, and Boston Red Sox. He played in the MLB for 16 years before becoming a free agent in 2018. His final games were with the Lexington Legends, which is a team that is now co-owned by him.
- Jade Cargill’s children: Cargill and Phillips share a daughter, Bailey Quinn. Cargill, however, is also a step-parent to Phillips’ children – daughter Micole and son Micah – from a previous relationship. Cargill marked Mother’s Day this year by sharing a series of photos featuring Bailey, Micole, and Micah in a heartfelt Instagram post. “Being a mom has stretched me in ways I never imagined, and gifted me a love deeper than words can express,” Cargill wrote in the caption.
- Jade Cargill’s net worth: According to ITR Wrestling, Cargill’s net worth is estimated to be between $2– $4 million. A big chunk of the money reportedly came from her AEW run. As a famous professional wrestler, her income likely comes from her large WWE contract, merchandise sales, and several endorsement deals.
- Jade Cargill’s titles: She is the current WWE Women's Champion in her first reign and the incumbent Queen of the Ring. Cargill is also a former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, as is well known for her career in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) from 2020 to 2023, where she was the inaugural AEW TBS Champion.
- Jade Cargill’s age, height – She was born on June 3, 1992, and is 33 years old. According to Celebrity Heights, her height is 5’10.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
SHARE
Copy