Dolphins’ WR Tyreek Hill heartbroken after Week 1 loss to Colts: “Big kick in the balls for us”

The Miami Dolphins kicked off their 2025 campaign to a weak start on Sunday (September 7) when they suffered a 33-8 loss against the Indianapolis Colts. This, no doubt, dampens the team's hopes for playoffs this season, and the frustration is visible everywhere, including in wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

After finishing the game with four receptions for 40 yards, Hill’s frustration with the team’s performance was quite evident to onlookers. He was seen screaming at the sidelines during the second quarter. His statement following the loss perfectly captured his sentiment about where the team was headed. “This was a big kick in the balls for us,” Hill said, as per ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Last Season’s Woes Continue For Tyreek Hill

This wouldn’t be the first time Hill has vented against the team’s lack of spirit, as the same issue had followed last season as well, when the 31-year-old went so far as to remove himself from the team’s Week 18 game and openly requested a trade.

"This is the first time I haven't been in the playoffs," Hill had told reporters back in January. "I just gotta do what's best for me and my family. If that's here or wherever the case may be, I'm gonna open that door for myself. I'm opening the door. I'm out, bro."

Given the Dolphins' performance this season, things don’t seem to be looking up for them anytime soon, as the team grapples with losing a key offensive player, guard James Daniel, to a pectoral injury in Sunday’s game. This leaves quarterback Tua Tagovaiola open to injuries on the field, which could only make matters worse for the Dolphins.

The Dolphins face the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 14.

By Stuti Gupta