Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones get engaged: A look at their relationship timeline

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell and singer Coco Jones announced their engagement in an Instagram post on Friday, July 11. Jones, 27 and Mitchell, 28, reportedly started dating around early 2024. Their relationship was confirmed by Jones in an interview with Club Shay Shay in March 2025. By then, they had been dating for around a year, she had revealed. Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell's engagement photo.(@cocojones/Instagram)

Along with the photo of their engagement, the duo also shared a video from the venue of their engagement. Many prominent names in both the entertainment industry as well as in the basketball world congratulated the duo on their engagement.

Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones: Relationship timeline

January 2024: Coco Jones was seen in Paris during the Paris Olympics when Donovan Mitchell was playing there with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

July 2024: The recorded public sighting of Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell came in July 2024 when they attended Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party together. Many big faces in the world of sports and entertainment, including the likes of Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z and Odell Beckham Jr.

September 2024: Jones and Mitchell were spotted holding hands at a concert of Usher Las Vegas.

Also read: Who is Jade Whipkey? Anna Camp defends 18-year age gap with girlfriend: 'Far more mature than…'

December 2025: Coco Jones was at the courtside for a Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game.

March 2025: Coco Jones revealed in the Club Shay Shay podcast that she is dating Mitchell. The ICU singer confirmed the relationship, saying that "she is happy" with how things have gone with Mitchell.

“Secrecy is not what I prefer. I don’t want to feel like I have to be somebody secret. I don’t want to make anybody feel like they’re mine. For me, I’m trying to protect myself, and I’m trying to protect my family and who I love, so I am more private,” Jones told Sharpe.