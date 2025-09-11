Eduardo Rodriguez threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings of two-hit ball for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who avoided a sweep by beating the host San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Wednesday. Eduardo Rodriguez in control as Diamondbacks down Giants

Rodriguez continued his excellent pitching from over the past couple of weeks by winning his third straight start. The left-hander yielded two hits and two walks and struck out six against a team he had posted a 6.14 ERA in three previous starts.

Geraldo Perdomo hit a leadoff home run for the Diamondbacks , who snapped a three-game losing streak. The shortstop finished 2-for-4 with a stolen base, two RBIs and one walk, and he was among four Arizona hitters to rack up multiple hits in the game.

Perdomo took an 0-2 pitch from Carson Seymour over the right field wall to give Arizona the lead in the first. He also was the last batter Seymour faced, as an inning later, Perdomo laced a single to right that scored Alek Thomas to make it 3-0. Seymour was relieved by right-hander Spencer Bivens, who gave up Ketel Marte's sacrifice fly for 4-0.

Seymour, a rookie making his third career start and 13th appearance, lasted just 1 1/3 innings. He gave up four runs on six hits and struck out a batter for the Giants .

In his last three starts, Rodriguez has allowed just two runs and 10 hits in 18 2/3 innings with 14 strikeouts and eight walks.

Rodriguez walked Willy Adames to start the Giants seventh, and Matt Chapman singled him to third. One out later, right-hander Jake Woodford came in and ended the threat when Casey Schmitt struck out and Adames was caught in a rundown as part of a delayed steal attempt.

The Giants got two runners on in the eighth against Woodford before he gave way to Andrew Saalfrank. Rafael Devers greeted Saalfrank with a two-out, two- run double to deep right-center to make it 5-2.

Saalfrank allowed the Giants to bring up the tying batter twice in the ninth, but he got Jung Hoo Lee on an RBI groundout to second and Luis Matos to ground out to Perdomo to end the game.

Tim Tawa went 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored twice for Arizona, which also got 2-for-4 games from Thomas and Gabriel Moreno and Thomas.

Schmitt went 2-for-4 for the Giants, including a double.

