Emma Navarro net worth: Wimbledon star is richer than Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic

At 24, she is not just among the top seeds at Wimbledon 2025 tournament, but sits on a £3 billion (roughly $4.09 billion) inheritance, making her worth more than Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic combined. File photo of Emma Navarro(REUTERS)

Emma Navarro, currently seeded 10th in the women’s singles rankings, advanced to the third round after securing a dominating 6-1, 6-2 victory over Veronika Kudermetova on No. 3 Court, The New York Times reported.

The New York native defeated two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-1 on Tuesday. Kvitova, 35, made her final appearance in SW19 as a wildcard.

What is Emma Navarro's net worth?

Born on May 18, 2001 in New York City, the American tennis player currently resides in Charleston, South Carolina. The right-handed player has won 225 singles matches on the WTA Tour and faced defeat in 129 games.

Coached by Peter Ayers, Emma is the daughter of investment tycoon Ben Navarro, who founded Sherman Financial Group in 1998 and built the company into a major credit card and debt collection empire. One of the group's key assets includes Credit One, which has doled out over 18 million credit cards.

According to Forbes, Ben Navarro has a net worth of $4.8 billion, as on July 3, 2025. Emma is the granddaughter of late ex-Ivy League American footballer Frank Navarro, who was the head coach for Columbia University, Wabash College and Princeton University.

To date, her prize money on the WTA Tour stands at $4,637,393. She has bagged two titles, including the 2025 Merida Open in Mexico and the2024 Hobart International.

Last year, she reached the semi-finals of the US Open. As of now, she is playing in the Wimbledon main draw for the third time, since debuting in 2023.

In her first Wimbledon journey, she was defeated by Magdalena French in the first round itself. During last year's Championships, Navarro managed to reach the quarter-finals after a win against Coco Gauff in the fourth round. Eventually, she was sent out of the tournament by runner-up Jasmine Paolini.

Navarro is right-handed with a two-handed backhand and she has won 225 singles matches on the WTA Tour, while she has lost 129.

FAQs:

1. Why is Emma Navarro so rich?

She is the daughter of billionaire Ben Navarro and sits on more than $4 billion inheritance.

2. Who will Emma Navarro face in the third round?

She will be up against the winner of the match between Barbora Krejcikova and Caroline Dolehide.

3. Is Emma Navarro the richest tennis player?

According to the Mirror, she is only behind Jessica Pegula in terms of the wealthiest active tennis players. Pegula's father, Terry, has a net worth of £5.5 billion ($7.51 billion).