Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal burn the internet after Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner in greatest French Open final

Two modern-day greats, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, could not stop themselves from tipping their hats to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner for putting in a five-hour masterclass at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in the French Open men's singles final on Sunday, June 8. Alcaraz and Sinner were involved in an intense back-and-forth battle as the duo created the record for the longest-ever French Open final in the history of the Open Era. Federer and Nadal praise Carlos Alcaraz for his win in the French Open 2025. (AP)

Carlos Alcaraz came from two sets behind to stun Sinner in a five-set marathon, winning the contest 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6. The two broke the record for the longest-ever French Open final, going past the 1982 final between Mats Wilander and Guillermo Vilas.

Roger Federer, 20-time Grand Slam winner, shared a picture with both Alcaraz and Sinner on Instagram Stories, and wrote, "3 winners in Paris today. Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and the beautiful game of tennis. What a match."

On the other hand, Rafael Nadal, who announced his retirement from professional tennis last year, shared a picture of both Alcaraz and Sinner from the French Open final and wrote, "What a great @rolandgarros final! Congrats also @janniksin for the great battle."

After winning the intense battle in the final, Alcaraz praised his opponent, Jannik Sinner, for providing him with a great match that lasted for five hours and 29 minutes. It must be mentioned that with this win over Sinner, Alcaraz ended the Italian's 20-match winning streak across all Grand Slams.

“I am pretty sure you are going to be champion not once, but many, many times. It is a privilege to share the court with you in every tournament,” said Alcaraz.

“I am just really, really happy to be able to make history with you in this tournament, in other tournaments; you are a huge inspiration to young kids and to me.”

Alcaraz's fifth Grand Slam win

As a result of this victory, Carlos Alcaraz is now a five-time Grand Slam winner. He also handed Sinner his first defeat in a major final.

Earlier, the Italian had registered victories in the Australian Open finals in 2024 and 2025 and the US Open final in 2024.

Carlos Alcaraz's victory was made greater by the fact that he saved three championship points. Sinner let go of three match points at 5-3 when he was 40-0 up in the fourth set.

Not just the fourth set, Sinner was also 6-5 up in the fifth and deciding set, but Alcaraz clawed his way back to win the title.

“I won’t sleep tonight very well, but it’s okay,” Sinner said during the presentation ceremony.

“First of all Carlos, congrats. It was an amazing performance, an amazing battle, and an amazing job. I am very happy for you, you deserve it," he added.