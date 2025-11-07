‘Free AB’: Antonio Brown's extradition triggers massive row after ex-WR's update; mugshot out

Antonio Brown was arrested on an attempted murder charge months after he was first accused in a shooting outside a boxing event in Miami, police confirmed on Thursday. The 37-year-old was taken into custody by US Marshals in Dubai, spokesperson Mike Vega said. He was flown to Essex County, New Jersey, where he is being held pending extradition to Miami, Vega added. Antonio Brown is facing charges for his alleged involvement in the Miami shooting case(X and AP)

As of now, it is unclear why Brown was taken to New Jersey first and how long he had been in Dubai.

TMZ Sports also obtained a mugshot, showing Brown sporting a track jacket and buzzed haircut. In his latest update, the Super Bowl champ said: “Handed over the keys to the socials and CTESPN to my team while I go through this fight for my innocence. Happy to showcase love & entertainment. All love & respect to everyone for the support. #FREEAB.”

His tweet has now sparked a ‘Free AB’ trend on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “YO FREE ANTONIO BROWN THEY TRIED TO ROB HIM FOR HIS CHAINS AT THAT BOXING EVENT AND HE CHASED THEY A** AND STARTED BUSTIN AT EM. FREE A REAL ONE FREE AB #FreeAB” one person claimed.

Another person added that Brown acted in ‘self-defense’. Brown is accused of opening fire outside a boxing event in May. According to an arrest warrant, the 36-year-old allegedly grabbed a handgun from a security guard after the match and fired two shots at a man he had brawled with earlier that night. The victim, identified as Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, told police that one of the bullets grazed his neck during the confrontation.

Authorities have charged Brown with second-degree attempted murder, a felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and fines of up to $10,000 if convicted. It remains unclear when he will be extradited to Miami, where the shooting occurred, or whether he has obtained legal representation.

Brown’s fall from grace has been dramatic. Once considered among the NFL’s elite wide receivers, he built an impressive resume over 12 seasons, including more than 12,000 receiving yards, 928 catches, and 83 touchdowns. He spent the bulk of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before short stints with New England and Tampa Bay, winning a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2021.

That same year, however, Brown’s career came to an abrupt and bizarre end. During a game against the New York Jets, he ripped off his jersey and pads mid-game, jogging off the field in front of stunned fans. He was released.

Off the field, Brown’s post-NFL life has been riddled with controversies and legal issues. He’s faced accusations ranging from battery of a moving truck driver to domestic violence incidents and failure to pay child support.