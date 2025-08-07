From Cam Miller to Jack Bech: 5 Raiders stars whose career trajectories can change in Seahawks preseason game

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot at stake in their upcoming preseason showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on August 7. Pete Carroll is now back at Seattle to coach at Lumen Field along with Geno Smith. The pair has much to prove, and their performance in the upcoming game will bear an impact on their career trajectories come August as well. File photo of Jack Bech #18 of the Las Vegas Raiders(Getty Images via AFP)

Here are a few other Raiders players who have a lot to hold up to in the upcoming game, as listed by LAFB Network:

Cam Miller, QB

A debut never comes without strings attached, and Cam Miller is facing the pressure of proving his potential for the long run this Thursday. If things were to work in his favor, he could move beyond being a third-string quarterback and open doors to other teams as well next season.

Thomas Booker IV, DT

Having missed the 2023 season altogether, Thomas Booker IV was recently traded from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for cornerback Jakorian Bennett. Although this reflects a certain show of faith, the fact that it came without the expense of a draft pick leaves much room for work. If Booker were to up his performance in the upcoming game, he could possibly find a spot on the team’s 53-man roster.

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE

Signed on to the team just this week, Albert Okwuegbunam must pull the brakes to stop all speculation of a slow end to his career. Since he hadn’t recorded a single statistic since 2022, his performance could set the path for a big move in September or a steady decline.

Jack Bech, WR

Jack Bech had his moment of glory at the start of the year thanks to a last-second Senior Bowl touchdown catch. Now, at the other end of the spectrum, it’s up to him to climb the ladder (and depth chart) again by impressing Carroll.

Phillip Dorsett, WR

Phillip Dorsett could possibly be one of many Raiders players, among Josh McDaniels, Antonio Pierce, and Tom Brady, to make a swift switch to the New England Patriots. He had previously spent three years with Brady in New England and now hopes to make a strong mark after failing to log a snap last year.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta