Raiders QB Geno Smith forgets he’s not on the field, goes full trash-talk mode | Watch

The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest addition, quarterback Geno Smith, engaged in a verbal altercation during a recent youth football event. Dov Kleiman shared the video on social media and wrote, “Yikes: Raiders star QB Geno Smith tried to fight a trash talker at a football game this weekend.” During a youth football event, Raiders QB Geno Smith engaged in a verbal spat over trash talk, emphasizing his high salary. (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The altercation

Smith recently scored an eight-figure contract with the Raiders, following three years of playing as starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. In a now-viral video, the star was seen claiming that he earns the “big bucks” during a trash-talking exchange.

“That’s why they pay me the big bucks, that’s why I get paid the big bucks. That’s why they bring the big bucks to me, that’s why they pay me the big bucks. That’s why they pay me the big bucks,” he said.

The spat did not materialize into a physical altercation in any way.

Fans’ reactions

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the incident:

One user speculated on whether the star would be fined by writing, “The NFL's personal conduct policy explicitly states that players are held to a higher standard and must conduct themselves in ways that reflect favorably on themselves, their teams, and the league.”

Others expressed disagreement with Smith’s behavior.

Smith with the Raiders

The Raiders recently signed Smith on to a $75 million two-year deal this offseason, out of which $66.5 million is guaranteed. The player will turn 35 years old soon, which leaves a small margin for him to help the Raiders contend for the Super Bowl. The team will soon see if Smith is able to put his money where his mouth is in the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

There is no official confirmation on whether the Raiders will take any disciplinary action against him for this behavior, although the chances of it happening are highly likely.

By Stuti Gupta