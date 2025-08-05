Maxx Crosby calls Patrick Mahomes the most annoying quarterback: ‘Great rivalry’

Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive end Maxx Crosby was recently asked to blind-rank five of the most annoying quarterbacks to play against, and it seems he had no issues churning up a list containing some of the most famous names in the league today. To no one’s surprise, the Pro Bowler seemed to make his list with a particular disdain for teams within the AFC West. File photo of Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders(Getty Images via AFP)

Maxx Crosby ranks most annoying quarterbacks

One of the most prominent pass-rushers in the league today, the six-year veteran is now used to having his way against the offensive linemen. During a recent interview with the NFL on CBS, Crosby took time to rank out five names as asked. “Maxx Crosby blind ranks the most annoying QBs to face,” the official X handle for the network wrote, sharing a clip.

“Any quarterback in our division, they’ve got to be 1A, 1B, 1C,” Crosby joked during the interview. Justin Herbert was quick to find himself stuck in the second spot, followed by Bo Nix. “I’ll put him at four,” Crosby said of Joe Burrow from the Cincinnati Bengals. “He’s cold, ice cold.”

The top spot, however, was preserved and used for Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “Me and him have a great rivalry,” he said as part of the interview. The list then concluded with Lamar Jackson being the fifth and final player.

Fans react to Maxx Crobsy's list

Fans have now taken to social media to add their input regarding the situation at hand. “Maxx with the respect on Herb. The biggest respect one can get is from your rival competitor. As a Charger fan, it's mutual. I think Maxx is all class and one of the greatest,” a fan wrote.

Another fan chimed in by saying, “What a waste him being in Las Vegas.” A user questioned his statement by writing, “Annoying or sexiest?” “Y doesn't he have a shirt,” one more said.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta