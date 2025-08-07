‘Game, Set, Matchmaker’: US Open presents tennis-themed reality dating show, ex-skating champ to be matched with 7 men

Last week saw the United States Tennis Association make an unusual announcement! It was revealed that the US Open would be entering the world of reality show dating. The announcement caught everyone’s attention and also went viral on social media. The US Open has launched a new dating reality show.

In an official statement, Jonathan Zipper, senior director of social media at the USTA, said, “We're excited to break new ground with 'Game, Set, Matchmaker,' at the US Open and across our channels this year. It's the perfect time for us to launch a fun, social-forward concept that meets the moment, engaging fans at the intersection of tennis, pop culture and entertainment.”

What is ‘Game, Set, Matchmaker’ about?

The reality series will take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and will follow a bachelorette tennis player on her quest to find love. The player at the center of the series is Ilana Sedaka, a 24-year-old former skating champion, tennis fan and pilates teacher, who was born and raised in Long Island and now lives in Miami.

Sedaka will be matched with seven men and will go on dates. The dates will also include her playing games and exploring the tennis center. Meanwhile, a contestant will be sent home at the end of each episode.

In the official press release, Sedaka said, “The US Open has always been one of the most iconic sporting events in the country, and growing up just 30 minutes from Arthur Ashe Stadium, it was something I looked forward to every summer.”

“To now be stepping into this experience at such a legendary venue feels surreal and incredibly special.

“I’m coming in open to connection, ready to compete, and excited to be part of something bigger. My hope is to bring a little joy, a little chaos, and a whole lot of realness to the court,” she further added.

The contestants will consist of influencers, social personalities, and tennis superfans.