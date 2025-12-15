George Pickens injured? Cowboys fans wonder why star WR is ‘not playing’ vs Vikings
The Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Sunday Night game was 17-17 at halftime.
The Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Sunday Night game was 17-17 at halftime. While Dak Prescott was at his usual best, home fans were concerned about George Pickens' status. The star WR seemed off throughout the two quarters. Some social media users even wondered if Pickens is injured.
George Pickens vs Vikings
In the first half, Pickens was nowhere to be seen. The 24-year-old had just one reception on three targets for 10 yards.
“My fate in 3 fantasy leagues rests with George Pickens tonight. And he currently has 0 points in the second quarter,” one fan posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, along with a sad face emoji.
“Is Pickens injured?” another one asked. “Why is Dak not passing to George Pickens?” a third fan tweeted.
Is George Pickens injured?
No. The WR did not sustain any injury. Cowboys QB Prescott simply did not go his way in the first half. The third and fourth quarters could be more Pickens-focused.
Dallas Cowboys depth chart
Offense
QB: Dak Prescott; Joe Milton III
RB: Javonte Williams; Jaydon Blue; Malik Davis
WR: CeeDee Lamb; Jonathan Mingo
WR: George Pickens; Ryan Flournoy
WR: KaVontae Turpin; Jalen Tolbert
TE: Jake Ferguson; Luke Schoonmaker; Brevyn Spann-Ford
LT: Tyler Guyton; Nate Thomas
LG: Tyler Smith; T.J. Bass
C: Cooper Beebe; Brock Hoffman
RG: Tyler Booker; T.J. Bass
RT: Terence Steele; Hakeem Adeniji
FB: Hunter Luepke
Defense
DE: Donovan Ezeiruaku; Jadeveon Clowney; Sam Williams
DT: Kenny Clark; Solomon Thomas
DT: Quinnen Williams; Perrion Winfrey
DT: Osa Odighizuwa; Jay Toia
DE: Dante Fowler Jr.; James Houston
LB: Kenneth Murray Jr.; Logan Wilson; Marist Liufau
LB: DeMarvion Overshown; Shemar James
CB: DaRon Bland; Shavon Revel Jr.; C.J. Goodwin
NCB: Reddy Steward
CB: Caelen Carson; Trikweze Bridges
S: Donovan Wilson; Alijah Clark
S: Malik Hooker; Markquese Bell
Special Teams
K: Brandon Aubrey
P: Bryan Anger
LS: Trent Sieg
H: Bryan Anger
KOR: KaVontae Turpin; Juanyeh Thomas; Jaydon Blue
PR: KaVontae Turpin; Jalen Tolbert
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.