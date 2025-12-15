George Pickens injured? Cowboys fans wonder why star WR is ‘not playing’ vs Vikings

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., right, breaks up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens(AP) The Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Sunday Night game was 17-17 at halftime. The Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Sunday Night game was 17-17 at halftime. While Dak Prescott was at his usual best, home fans were concerned about George Pickens' status. The star WR seemed off throughout the two quarters. Some social media users even wondered if Pickens is injured.

George Pickens vs Vikings

In the first half, Pickens was nowhere to be seen. The 24-year-old had just one reception on three targets for 10 yards.

“My fate in 3 fantasy leagues rests with George Pickens tonight. And he currently has 0 points in the second quarter,” one fan posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, along with a sad face emoji.

“Is Pickens injured?” another one asked. “Why is Dak not passing to George Pickens?” a third fan tweeted.

Is George Pickens injured?

No. The WR did not sustain any injury. Cowboys QB Prescott simply did not go his way in the first half. The third and fourth quarters could be more Pickens-focused.

Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Offense

QB: Dak Prescott; Joe Milton III

RB: Javonte Williams; Jaydon Blue; Malik Davis

WR: CeeDee Lamb; Jonathan Mingo

WR: George Pickens; Ryan Flournoy

WR: KaVontae Turpin; Jalen Tolbert

TE: Jake Ferguson; Luke Schoonmaker; Brevyn Spann-Ford

LT: Tyler Guyton; Nate Thomas

LG: Tyler Smith; T.J. Bass

C: Cooper Beebe; Brock Hoffman

RG: Tyler Booker; T.J. Bass

RT: Terence Steele; Hakeem Adeniji

FB: Hunter Luepke

Defense

DE: Donovan Ezeiruaku; Jadeveon Clowney; Sam Williams

DT: Kenny Clark; Solomon Thomas

DT: Quinnen Williams; Perrion Winfrey

DT: Osa Odighizuwa; Jay Toia

DE: Dante Fowler Jr.; James Houston

LB: Kenneth Murray Jr.; Logan Wilson; Marist Liufau

LB: DeMarvion Overshown; Shemar James

CB: DaRon Bland; Shavon Revel Jr.; C.J. Goodwin

NCB: Reddy Steward

CB: Caelen Carson; Trikweze Bridges

S: Donovan Wilson; Alijah Clark

S: Malik Hooker; Markquese Bell

Special Teams

K: Brandon Aubrey

P: Bryan Anger

LS: Trent Sieg

H: Bryan Anger

KOR: KaVontae Turpin; Juanyeh Thomas; Jaydon Blue

PR: KaVontae Turpin; Jalen Tolbert