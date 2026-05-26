Gia Duddy: 5 interesting points on Will Levis' ex-girlfriend amid sex tape scandal

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis spent an ‘exorbitant’ amount of money attempting to remove intimate leaked content from the internet after investigators concluded his personal devices had been hacked by an Eastern European cybercrime group. The revelations came from Levis’ mother, Beth, during an appearance on the ‘Ross Tucker Football Podcast’ this week, where she emotionally recounted the moment her son informed her that a private video involving him and his former girlfriend had gone viral online in 2024. Will Levis and Gia Duddy broke up shortly after the QB's NFL career started (X)

Emotional phone call Beth described receiving a call from the Titans QB shortly after he learned the explicit content had spread across social media platforms.

“As soon as he started talking my heart immediately sank. … I ended up pulling over and come to find out that my son had just found out a couple hours [before] he discovered that there was a very intimate video of he and his ex girlfriend that had gone viral all over social media platforms,” she explained.

“The first words out of Will’s mouth were, ‘I’m so sorry, mom,’ and it just broke my heart.”

According to Beth, Levis quickly hired cybersecurity professionals in an attempt to track down the source of the leak and remove the material online.

“Will actually ended up engaging in hiring a cyber security specialist and spent an exorbitant amount of money to try to get to the bottom of this, and through that try to scrape - it’s amazing that you can do this, it’s crazy these people are even available - what they could to ultimately make this go away,” she said.

“And ultimately a lot of the content was taken down, but you can never scrape anything entirely from the internet, it’s there forever, there is a footprint unfortunately.”

At the center of this controversy is Levis' ex-girlfriend - Gia Duddy.

Here are five notable things to know about Gia Duddy Met Will Levis as Penn State Duddy and Levis began dating while both attended Penn State University. Their relationship continued after Levis transferred to the University of Kentucky, and the pair remained together throughout most of his college football rise and into the early stages of his NFL career.

The couple dated for roughly three years before separating in 2023.

Went viral during the NFL Draft Duddy went viral during the 2023 NFL Draft when cameras repeatedly showed her supporting Levis as he unexpectedly slid out of the first round. At the time, she reportedly had around 60,000 social media followers. Since then, her audience has grown dramatically, with more than 300,000 Instagram followers and hundreds of thousands more on TikTok.

The big split After Levis was drafted by the Titans, Duddy moved to Nashville while he began his NFL career. However, the relationship ended shortly before the quarterback’s rookie season in 2023. Reports at the time pointed to cryptic social media posts about karma following the breakup.

Gia Duddy had ‘nothing’ to do with the leak During an appearance on the ‘Ross Tucker Football Podcast’, Beth Levis strongly pushed back against theories blaming Duddy.

“She had nothing to do with it!!”

“We did find out that actually this content was stolen and his private either laptop or digital platform/phone was actually breached and invaded a year or two earlier when he was in college,” Beth said.

“And we come to find out this was an Eastern European hacking group that is notorious for trying to target what they think might be an attractive couple they can then expose and do what they do for attention.”