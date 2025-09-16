Bryce Eldridge will help the San Francisco Giants with their unexpected playoff push after the big-league club called him up from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Giants call up top prospect Bryce Eldridge, 20, to make debut

Eldridge, 20, is a left-handed-hitting first baseman and will slide into the spot vacated by Dominic Smith, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Eldridge will make his debut Monday night at the Arizona Diamondbacks, batting fifth as the Giants' designated hitter.

In 102 games over three minor league levels this season, he is hitting .260 with 25 home runs, 84 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .843. He has walked 42 times but struck out 127 in 384 at-bats.

MLB Pipeline ranks him as the No. 13 overall prospect.

The Giants selected the 6-foot-7, 240-pound Eldridge with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of James Madison High School in Vienna, Va.

In a corresponding move, San Francisco optioned outfielder Luis Matos to Triple-A. Matos, 23, was hitting .221 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs through 57 games in his third big-league season.

San Francisco opens a three-game series with the Diamondbacks just 1 1/2 games behind the New York Mets for the final National League wild card. Arizona also is playing for that spot, two games out.

Entering play on Aug. 23, the Giants were 7 1/2 games behind the Mets in the wild-card standings. But a 14-6 record by the Giants, combined with the Mets' 9-13 effort in that time, closed the gap.

The Giants are coming off consecutive losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers. They were outscored 23-9.

Field Level Media

