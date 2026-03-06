Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Gibb scores 19 points and BYU beats Utah for 3rd time season, 70-52, to advance to Big 12 quarters

    Published on: Mar 06, 2026 3:29 AM IST
    AP
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Gibb scores 19 points and BYU beats Utah for 3rd time season, 70-52, to advance to Big 12 quarters
    Gibb scores 19 points and BYU beats Utah for 3rd time season, 70-52, to advance to Big 12 quarters

    Gibb scores 19 points and BYU beats Utah for 3rd time season, 70-52, to advance to Big 12 quarters

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Delaney Gibb had 19 points, eight assists and four steals to lead BYU to a 70-52 win over rival Utah in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday.

    The ninth-seeded Cougars won their fifth straight game and beat the eighth-seeded Utes for the third time this season to advance to play top seed and No. 10-ranked TCU in a Friday quarterfinal.

    Gibb made four 3-pointers as did Brinley Cannon, who scored 12 points. Lara Rohkohl scored all 12 of her points in the second half, including nine in a pivotal third quarter, and had eight rebounds.

    Lani White scored 20 points, the only Ute in double figures.

    Down 11 early in the third quarter, BYU shot 53% and outscored Utah 24-7 in the period to lead 51-43 after scoring the final 15 points.

    Gibb's 3-pointer gave BYU a 12-point edge early in the fourth quarter while the Utes went scoreless for over five minutes. She heaved up another 3 to beat the shot clock for a 16-point edge with 1:18 remaining.

    Cannon made three 3-pointers and BYU was 6 of 12 from the arc in the first quarter when it took a 22-17 lead. But the in the second quarter, the Cougars missed all six from the arc and were 2 of 12 overall. Utah took advantage, scoring 13 straight points and outscoring the Cougars 19-5 when White scored 11 of her 16 first-half points for a 36-27 lead.

    Neither team reached 40% shooting but BYU made 11 of 30 from the arc and turned 19 turnovers into 18 points.

    BYU lost at home to TCU 72-48 on Dec. 31.

    Utah awaits its postseason fate.

    ___ Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here . college basketball: /hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and /hub/college-basketball

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
    News/Sports/Us Sports/Gibb Scores 19 Points And BYU Beats Utah For 3rd Time Season, 70-52, To Advance To Big 12 Quarters
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes