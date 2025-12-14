Heisman Trophy 2025 results: How many votes Fernando Mendoza, Diego Pavia and Julian Sayin received? Full rankings

Fernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers poses with the Heisman Memorial Trophy (Getty Images via AFP) Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, becoming the first Hoosier to win college football’s most prestigious award Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, becoming the first Hoosier to win college football’s most prestigious award. The 22-year-old Indiana quarterback claimed 2,362 first-place votes. He beat Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (1,435 votes), Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (719 votes) and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (432 votes).

Mendoza guided the Hoosiers to their first No. 1 ranking and the top seed in the 12-team College Football bracket, throwing for 2,980 yards and a national-best 33 touchdown passes while also running for six scores. Indiana, the last unbeaten team in major college football, will play a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

2025 Heisman Trophy – Full Voting Results

Fernando Mendoza (QB, Indiana)

• First-place votes: 643

• Second-place votes: 191

• Third-place votes: 51

• Total points: 2,362

Diego Pavia (QB, Vanderbilt)

• First-place votes: 189

• Second-place votes: 352

• Third-place votes: 164

• Total points: 1,435

Jeremiyah Love (RB, Notre Dame)

• First-place votes: 46

• Second-place votes: 157

• Third-place votes: 267

• Total points: 719

Julian Sayin (QB, Ohio State)

• First-place votes: 8

• Second-place votes: 118

• Third-place votes: 172

• Total points: 432

Jacob Rodriguez (LB, Texas Tech)

• First-place votes: 17

• Second-place votes: 56

• Third-place votes: 132

• Total points: 295

Jeremiah Smith (WR, Ohio State)

• First-place votes: 4

• Second-place votes: 18

• Third-place votes: 36

• Total points: 84

Gunner Stockton (QB, Georgia)

• First-place votes: 3

• Second-place votes: 6

• Third-place votes: 22

• Total points: 43

Trinidad Chambliss (QB, Ole Miss)

• First-place votes: 2

• Second-place votes: 5

• Third-place votes: 7

• Total points: 23

Caleb Downs (S, Ohio State)

• First-place votes: 2

• Second-place votes: 3

• Third-place votes: 10

• Total points: 22

Haynes King (QB, Georgia Tech)

• First-place votes: 2

• Second-place votes: 1

• Third-place votes: 10

• Total points: 18

Heisman Trophy Winners Since 2000

2025 — Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

2024 — Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

2023 — Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

2022 — Caleb Williams, QB, USC

2021 — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2020 — DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

2019 — Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2018 — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2017 — Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

2016 — Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

2015 — Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama

2014 — Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon

2013 — Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State

2012 — Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M

2011 — Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor

2010 — Cam Newton, QB, Auburn

2009 — Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama

2008 — Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma

2007 — Tim Tebow, QB, Florida

2006 — Troy Smith, QB, Ohio State

2005 — Reggie Bush, RB, USC

2004 — Matt Leinart, QB, USC

2003 — Jason White, QB, Oklahoma

2002 — Carson Palmer, QB, USC

2001 — Eric Crouch, QB, Nebraska

2000 — Chris Weinke, QB, Florida State

(With AP inputs)