Heisman Trophy 2025 results: How many votes Fernando Mendoza, Diego Pavia and Julian Sayin received? Full rankings
Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, becoming the first Hoosier to win college football’s most prestigious award. The 22-year-old Indiana quarterback claimed 2,362 first-place votes. He beat Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (1,435 votes), Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (719 votes) and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (432 votes).
Mendoza guided the Hoosiers to their first No. 1 ranking and the top seed in the 12-team College Football bracket, throwing for 2,980 yards and a national-best 33 touchdown passes while also running for six scores. Indiana, the last unbeaten team in major college football, will play a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.
2025 Heisman Trophy – Full Voting Results
Fernando Mendoza (QB, Indiana)
• First-place votes: 643
• Second-place votes: 191
• Third-place votes: 51
• Total points: 2,362
Diego Pavia (QB, Vanderbilt)
• First-place votes: 189
• Second-place votes: 352
• Third-place votes: 164
• Total points: 1,435
Jeremiyah Love (RB, Notre Dame)
• First-place votes: 46
• Second-place votes: 157
• Third-place votes: 267
• Total points: 719
Julian Sayin (QB, Ohio State)
• First-place votes: 8
• Second-place votes: 118
• Third-place votes: 172
• Total points: 432
Jacob Rodriguez (LB, Texas Tech)
• First-place votes: 17
• Second-place votes: 56
• Third-place votes: 132
• Total points: 295
Jeremiah Smith (WR, Ohio State)
• First-place votes: 4
• Second-place votes: 18
• Third-place votes: 36
• Total points: 84
Gunner Stockton (QB, Georgia)
• First-place votes: 3
• Second-place votes: 6
• Third-place votes: 22
• Total points: 43
Trinidad Chambliss (QB, Ole Miss)
• First-place votes: 2
• Second-place votes: 5
• Third-place votes: 7
• Total points: 23
Caleb Downs (S, Ohio State)
• First-place votes: 2
• Second-place votes: 3
• Third-place votes: 10
• Total points: 22
Haynes King (QB, Georgia Tech)
• First-place votes: 2
• Second-place votes: 1
• Third-place votes: 10
• Total points: 18
Heisman Trophy Winners Since 2000
2025 — Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
2024 — Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
2023 — Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
2022 — Caleb Williams, QB, USC
2021 — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2020 — DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
2019 — Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2018 — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
2017 — Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
2016 — Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
2015 — Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama
2014 — Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon
2013 — Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State
2012 — Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M
2011 — Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor
2010 — Cam Newton, QB, Auburn
2009 — Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama
2008 — Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma
2007 — Tim Tebow, QB, Florida
2006 — Troy Smith, QB, Ohio State
2005 — Reggie Bush, RB, USC
2004 — Matt Leinart, QB, USC
2003 — Jason White, QB, Oklahoma
2002 — Carson Palmer, QB, USC
2001 — Eric Crouch, QB, Nebraska
2000 — Chris Weinke, QB, Florida State
(With AP inputs)
