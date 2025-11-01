How to watch ESPN’s College GameDay as Disney–YouTube TV row blocks ABC and more

YouTube TV subscribers have reportedly been upset as they are currently not able to stream channels like ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2 amid a dispute between Google and Disney. As per NBC Sports, the dispute has kept ESPN, ABC, and other Disney-owned channels absent from the leading cable package for the streaming world. How to watch ESPN’s College GameDay as Disney–YouTube TV feud blocks major sports channels(AP)

The report further stated that ESPN has announced that College GameDay will be available on the ESPN App without any subscription or authentication, and the show will also be streaming on Pat McAfee’s Twitter page. Apart from this, fans may also reportedly be able to experience the telecast on ESPN’s mobile app.

Disney’s statement

“We understand the frustration that some fans are feeling about missing out, so we are making this gesture with them in mind,” Disney said in a statement, as reported by Variety. ESPN said on Tuesday that last week’s broadcast had recorded 2.5 million viewers between 9 am and noon and 3.2 million viewers in its final hour after 12 pm. The report also noted that the broadcast, ESPN said, was its most-watched ninth-week broadcast ever.

YouTube TV’s stand

Meanwhile, YouTube TV has also shared its stance on this matter. “Our current agreement with Disney has approached its renewal date, and we will not agree to terms that disadvantage our members while benefiting Disney’s own live TV products,” YouTube TV shared in a statement, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

As per Sports Illustrated, viewers will be able to stream the ESPN channels, along with the ESPN films catalog, with a subscription starting at $29.99 per month, and there is an option available to bundle ESPN, Hulu, and Disney+ for $29.99 per month for the first year.

Fans expect some riveting action as November football begins with Cincinnati tied for first place in the Big 12 at 5-0 in conference play.

FAQs

Is ESPN off of YouTube TV?

YouTube TV viewers have, reportedly, not been able to access Disney channels, including ABC and ESPN.

Where is ESPN on YouTube TV?

ESPN and several other Disney-owned channels have, reportedly, been unavailable on YouTube TV.