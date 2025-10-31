ESPN faces boycott calls amid YouTube vs Disney row; ‘how to cancel my…'

ESPN and other Disney networks are facing boycott calls on social media after YouTube TV announced that the two companies failed to reach a new licensing deal. Now, Disney's networks will be pulled from the Google platform. These will include ESPN, ABC, Disney Channel, FX, National Geographic and Freeform. ESPN and other Disney networks are being pulled from YouTube TV(Unsplash)

"Our contract with Disney has reached its renewal date, and we'll not agree to terms that disadvantage our members while benefiting Disney's TV products," YouTube TV said on X, platform formerly known a Twitter.

YouTube TV is one of the biggest pay-TV distributors in the US. “Unfortunately, Google’s YouTube TV has chosen to deny their subscribers the content they value most by refusing to pay fair rates for our channels, including ESPN and ABC,” a Disney spokesperson told CNN.

“Without a new agreement in place, their subscribers will not have access to our programming, which includes the best lineup in live sports — anchored by the NFL, NBA, and college football, with 13 of the top 25 college teams playing this weekend.”

ESPN, Disney networks face boycott calls

Now, subscribers are calling for a boycott. “ESPN is currently not a part of YouTube TV. I can't imagine that will last long with the amount of anger they will receive from customers,” one person tweeted.

“What pisses me off is I can't even use my ESPN app bc its set to my YouTube this is bullshit .. if it's not fixed by Friday night ESPN is saying they care more about the money then the customers,” another one added.

YouTube TV has negotiated and struck deals with other legacy networks. It reached a deal with NBCUniversal to keep NBC shows. Similar deals were struck with Fox and Paramount too.

"With a $3 trillion market cap, Google is using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we've successfully negotiated with every other distributor," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

