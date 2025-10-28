Mahomes, Marcus Mariota commit brutal errors at Chiefs vs Commanders; NFL crew slammed

Monday night’s clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders turned messy for both quarterbacks, as Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota each made costly mistakes. Fans slammed them on social media. Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles against the Washington Commanders (Getty Images via AFP)

Early in the game, Marcus Mariota tried to swing a quick pass to Deebo Samuel, but the play unraveled fast. Samuel took his eyes off the ball, tipping it into the air and right into the hands of Chiefs defender Mike Danna, who returned the interception 10 yards to the Kansas City 32. What should’ve been a routine completion became a momentum-crushing turnover.

Patrick Mahomes didn’t escape criticism either. The Chiefs’ star quarterback, who came into the night with just two interceptions this season, doubled that tally in the first half alone. One pass ricocheted off tight end Travis Kelce’s hands and was picked off by Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner. Another came moments later when cornerback Marshon Lattimore intercepted Mahomes at the Washington 7-yard line, tying the turnover count between the two teams.

While Mahomes’ season total now stands at four interceptions, two of which have bounced off his own receivers, the errors had fans troll the star QB about his apparent miscommunication with teammates, including Kelce.

“Lattimore picked off Patrick mahomes lmao can we stop putting him in mvp conversations now,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Patrick Mahomes threw this ball too hard! It’s his fault Travis Kelce didn’t catch that! He sucks!” another one added.

At the time of writing this story, the Chiefs vs Commanders game was tied at 7-7 at halftime.

NFL's virtual measurement slammed

Meanwhile, the league's virtual measurement was slammed. Zach Ertz caught a fourth-down pass right near the sticks. After tech was used to determine yardage, it was revealed that the Commanders TE was five inches short of the first down.

“Are we supposed to just believe that virtual measurement and just move on?” one social media user asked.