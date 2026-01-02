Edit Profile
    Hurt or benched? What really happened to Ty Simpson in Alabama's Rose Bowl game vs Indiana

    Published on: Jan 02, 2026 5:52 AM IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    Ty Simpson #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks to the locker room with an injury during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Getty Images via AFP)
    The move was a “coach’s decision” by Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, factoring in both Ty Simpson's performance and a hit he took to the back.

    Alabama Crimson Tide starting quarterback Ty Simpson took the field against the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal Rose Bowl on Thursday but was replaced by backup Austin Mack in the third quarter.

    The move was a “coach’s decision” by Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, factoring in both Simpson’s performance and a hit he took to the back, as reported by ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe.

    At the time he was pulled, Simpson had completed 12 of 16 passes for 67 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

    • Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan is part of the digital team at Hindustan Times. With over seven years of journalism experience, she specialises in US news, covering everything from politics and entertainment to crime and sports. When not working, she is either debating on Reddit or daydreaming about her next travel adventure.Read More

