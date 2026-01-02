Hurt or benched? What really happened to Ty Simpson in Alabama's Rose Bowl game vs Indiana

Alabama Crimson Tide starting quarterback Ty Simpson took the field against the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal Rose Bowl on Thursday but was replaced by backup Austin Mack in the third quarter.

The move was a “coach’s decision” by Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, factoring in both Simpson’s performance and a hit he took to the back, as reported by ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe.

At the time he was pulled, Simpson had completed 12 of 16 passes for 67 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.