Important for Indian professional golf to sustain the excitement of its new 72 The League

The excitement and enthusiasm, especially among the PGTI professional golfers associated with the new 72 The League, is so palpable that you can almost touch it if you reach out.

I guess that’s what happens when there is any change from the ordinary routine.

Over the last three-four years, leagues have suddenly become a rage across the country. Almost every club has one of its own for its members. Suddenly, a sport that revels in being a very lonely pursuit of excellence has discovered the joys of brotherhood, team bonding and shared experiences.

72 The League is also the PGTI’s response to the challenge of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), the new League that has threatened to tear the fabric of professional golf by enticing several players and form a rival Tour.

Here are my thoughts on IGPL, and now 72 The League. I have always welcomed when something new happens to the sport. It tells us that the sport has life, and it is still in a growing phase.

Just as I have said in the past that the IGPL Tour has been fantastic for women professionals and IGU amateurs, I think 72 The League is fantastic for the professionals.

The No1 reason for that is that it brings additional money to their pockets.

Even if they make around INR15 lakh for these two weeks – and many would end up making much more – it is an extra amount that goes a long way in their careers.

Amardeep Malik, a PGTI Board member, gave a perfect reasoning. “This is PGTI’s way of ensuring that professional golfers have money to invest in themselves. If they have this money, it would help them feel more secure if they are trying to take the Challenge Tour, or the Asian Development Tour (development tours in Europe and Asia) routes in their careers. Financial insecurities have stopped many players from taking the tougher road.”

Then, there is the fact that in a schedule that only has strokeplay events, the League not just introduces team golf, but also match play format, which has been missing in Indian golf for nearly two decades now. So much so, that it was evident during players’ briefings that many of them were not aware of the latest match play rules, and how so many things need to be done differently. Like, a player need not submit his scorecard, or even fill it, as long as he declares the scores after every hole.

But here is my No1 reason why this League is good for Indian golf. Team competitions help form life-long friendships.

American Jhared Hack, who has taken Indian golf by storm this season by first winning his qualifying school event, and then shooting a 59 and immediately winning his first professional title, summed it up beautifully: “For someone like me, coming from a foreign country for the first time to a new place, it is a great opportunity to build bonds and friendship that we will all cherish for years to come.”

Things have changed in the PGTI from a couple of years ago, when the No1 objective of the Tour was only to make sure there were enough events on the schedule to make the membership happy. There was very little effort to sell golf – to the corporate world, or to the public. 72 The League is a product where there is a push. Starting from slick social media updates to smart branding and marketing efforts, this could form the template for the way events on the main tour look in the future.

This is a product that has plenty of ‘sellable’ features. The team franchise concept has the potential of immense growth. There are plenty of value propositions in it for the PGTI, and Game of Life, the company that is executing it, to sell it in the market.