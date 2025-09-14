Ind vs Pak Asia Cup: When and where to watch in USA? Live streaming, TV channel and other details

One of cricket’s most anticipated fixtures is here as India and Pakistan gear up to take on each other in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14. For fans in the United States, here is all you need to know about live streaming, TV channel details, start times, and toss updates. India vs Pakistan match is all set to begin at 10 am EST; here's the streaming guide.(REUTERS)

IND vs PAK: India’s dominant start

Defending champions India wasted little time signalling their intent in the tournament, as they comfortably saw off the United Arab Emirates, reports Tech Radar. The Indian bowlers bundled out the UAE for just 57 runs, with Kuldeep Yadav finishing with 4 for 7 and Shivam Dube taking 3 for 4. India then chased the target in only 4.3 overs.

IND vs PAK: Pakistan’s winning momentum

Islamabad too began on a high as they defeated Oman by 93 runs. Mohammad Haris' explosive score of 66 runs off 43 balls helped power the team to 160 for 7, before their bowlers skittled Oman for just 67, according to an ESPN report. Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Faheem Ashraf took two wickets each.

With both teams in good form, fans can expect an exciting tournament match.

IND vs PAK: Match and toss timings

The match, which is being played at Dubai Stadium, will begin at 6:30 pm local time (GST). In the US, the toss will be held at 10 am ET, and the fixture will be underway at 10:30 am.

IND vs PAK: Where to watch in the US?

Fans in the US can catch the action live on Willow TV, which holds the broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup 2025, according to a Techradar report. It can be live-streamed on the Willow TV app and website. The report added that Willow can also be accessed through Sling TV’s Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin flex plans.

Predicted Playing XIs

According to The Sporting News, the predicted India vs Pakistan match line-up is as follows:

India's lineup includes Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan's line-up consists of Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, and captain Salman Agha. The other team members include Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, and wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris, as well as Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Faheem Ashraf.

FAQs

Q1. When is the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match?

The match will take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

Q2. What time does the toss start in the USA?

It begins at 10:00 AM ET.

Q3. Which TV channel will broadcast the match in the USA?

Fans can watch the match live on Willow TV.

Q4. Can I stream the match online in the USA?

Yes, the game will be available on the Willow TV app and website.