Is Sam Darnold playing today? Seahawks give latest Drew Lock injury update vs 49ers

Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is listed as questionable for today's NFC divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers due to an oblique injury suffered in Thursday's practice.

Head coach Mike Macdonald mentioned that the team remains “really optimistic” that Darnold might start. However, Macdonald is also ready for the chance that Darnold is not cleared for the game and said that Drew Lock is ready to play as the backup QB for the Saturday night play.

As per Adam Schefter, an ESPN NFL insider, “Backup QB Drew Lock took the reps the past two days and is ready if needed.”

Read more: NFL Saturday schedule: What games are on today? Matchups, where to watch & more

Darnold's injury status and update Darnold sustained a left oblique injury during practice on Thursday and took an early exit on the day.

He told reporters on Thursday, “[I] just kind of felt a little something in my oblique [and] just didn’t want to push it.” Due to his injury, Darnold took a limited role on Friday's walkthrough and was only seen making underhand throws.

Despite this, the team expects Darnold to start, according to Macdonald. Since the injury, Darnold has not thrown in practice. He told reporters that he thinks his chances of missing the game are "close to zero percent"

Macdonald also said that he is sure that Darnold will be able to play and said, “Yeah, he says he feels better…He’s confident that he’s going to be able to play. We feel the same way.”

Darnold threw for 4,048 yards during the regular season, finishing with 25 touchdown passes, 14 interceptions, and a 67.7 completion %. After his disastrous wild-card performance against the Los Angeles Rams as a member of the Minnesota Vikings the previous year, the game against the Niners would be his second postseason start and an opportunity for redemption.

Read more: Texans' top-ranked defense looks to slow down Drake Maye and the Patriots in divisional matchup

Drew Lock is ready as a backup player Macdonald said, “If he [Sam Daronld] doesn’t, or at some point he doesn’t, then [Drew Lock is] ready to go, and that’s why Drew’s here. He’s doing a great job.”

This season, Lock has only played five games. Lock is currently playing for Seattle for the second time. In 2023, he started two games for them, including a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football." In 2024, Lock made five starts for the New York Giants.