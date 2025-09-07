‘I’ve been deaf in one ear for past 2 weeks': Anisimova makes shocking revelation after US Open final loss to Sabalenka

It was Aryna Sabalenka's moment as the World No. 1 successfully defended her US Open title, defeating Amanda Anisimova in the 2025 women's singles final in New York on Sunday. She won in straight sets, 6-3 7-6(3), but it wasn't an easy win for the Belarusian. Amanda Anisimova speaks after losing to Aryna Sabalenka.(Getty Images via AFP)

For Anisimova, it was utter disappointment as she lost her second consecutive Grand Slam final in less than two months. When Sabalenka was serving for the match at 5-4, and only two points from the title, the American ace broke her opponent and forced a tiebreak. But it was Sabalenka who came out on top at the end.

‘I’ve been deaf in one ear for the past two weeks': Amanda Anisimova

Speaking after her defeat, Anisimova revealed that she has been struggling with a medical issue over the past few weeks. "I've been deaf in one ear for the past two weeks," she said.

Reflecting on her loss, she said, "I didn't fight hard enough for my dreams. With finals I have a lot of nerves, and it's something I'm trying to work on, but I wish I played more aggressive. I feel like if I fought harder, maybe I would have given myself more of a chance."

Anisimova has won three WTA Tour titles, including a WTA 1000 event at the Qatar Open. She caught everyone's attention when she defeated Petra Kvitova at the 2018 Indian Wells Open.

Speaking after her win, Sabalenka said, "I think because of the finals [losses] earlier this season, this one felt different. You know, this one felt like I had to overcome a lot of things to get this one. After Australian Open[where she lost the final to Madison Keys] I thought that the right way would be just to forget it and move on, but then thesame thing happened at the French Open[where she fell to Coco Gauff]. "

"So after French Open I figured that, 'OK, maybe it's time for me to sit back and to look at those finals and to maybe learn something, because I didn't want it to happen again and again and again'. Going into this final I decided for myself that I'm going to control my emotions. I'm not going to let them take control over me, and doesn't matter what happens in the match.

"I think from what I understand today, that the lesson learned and I really hope it will never happen again if I'm going to be playing another finals, that I will be more in control," she added.