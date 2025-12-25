Jaguars blistering, Colts frigid since AFC South rivals' last meeting FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-JAC/PREVIEW Though it will have been just three weeks since the Jacksonville Jaguars faced the Indianapolis Colts when they rematch on Sunday, a lot has happened for both teams in the intervening period.

In drastically different directions.

The Jaguars have won both of their games since their 36-19 home victory over the Colts on Dec. 7, including last Sunday's 34-20 statement win at Denver that ran their winning streak to five games and snapped the Broncos' 11-game winning streak.

The host Colts have lost both games since that Jaguars setback, extending their losing streak to five games.

With Indianapolis' 48-27 home loss to San Francisco on Monday, Jacksonville clinched its first playoff berth since 2022 while the Colts fell to the brink of elimination. They need to win out, have the Houston Texans lose out and hope a number of other results go their way in order to win a strength-of- victory tiebreaker to claim the final AFC wild-card spot.

"We've got a chance to get in. We take it one day at a time. We've got a hell of a challenge this week," Colts coach Shane Steichen said. "Obviously, we need some help from some other pieces but, again, we've got a great opportunity against a division opponent."

Even a stout Denver defense couldn't slow down the Jaguars' offensive surge. Jacksonville's 34 points were the most the Broncos have allowed all season, marking the third straight game the Jaguars have scored 34-plus points.

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence ran his interception-free streak to four games. With three touchdowns in the win, he set a career high with 26 touchdown passes this season.

While 2025 first-round pick Travis Hunter played just seven games before sustaining a season-ending knee injury and 2024 first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. has battled injuries and not followed up his breakout rookie season, Jacksonville's receiver-by-committee approach has worked well.

Parker Washington had 10 catches for a career-high 145 yards and a TD last week to take over the team lead with 645 yards and four touchdown receptions.

Jakobi Meyers, acquired in a trade with Las Vegas on Nov. 4 and signed last week to a three-year extension, has 400 yards and three touchdowns in seven games with Jacksonville.

They're among the five Jaguars who have led the team in receiving yards during this five-game winning streak.

"Fortunately, we have really good players at every position, especially that touch the ball," Lawrence said. "There's really no telling whose day it's going to be. ... It's a credit to everybody being ready because you never know who's going to get more opportunities a certain day."

Philip Rivers, 44, who came out of retirement to play quarterback for Indianapolis after Daniel Jones sustained a torn Achilles against Jacksonville, was effective enough in Monday's loss to San Francisco to compile 277 passing yards, two touchdowns and a pick.

The defense did not deliver on its part, forcing no punts and allowing 40-plus points at home for the first time since 2020. The Colts had the NFL's third- best rushing defense before allowing Christian McCaffrey to rack up 117 yards while Brock Purdy threw for 295 yards and a career-high five TDs.

The good news is that the Colts could be getting a key piece of that defense back this week. Steichen said he's "hopeful" that star cornerback Sauce Gardner can return after missing the last three games with a calf strain. He has played in just three games since the team sent two first-round picks to the New York Jets to acquire him Nov. 4.

Gardner was listed as an estimated non-participant in Wednesday's walk- through. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was a non-participant after returning from injured reserve in Monday's loss to the 49ers. Reserve quarterback Anthony Richardson was limited.

For Jacksonville, starting center Robert Hainsey and right guard Patrick Mekari did not practice Wednesday. Starting cornerback Jourdan Lewis and backup corner Greg Newsome III also were out.

Field Level Media

