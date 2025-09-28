Jalen Brown ‘not looking good’; scary update from Arkansas camp after leg injury vs Notre Dame

Jalen Brown is not looking good. The Arkansas wide receiver suffered a scary injury after an endzone fall against Notre Dame on Saturday. It appears that he sustained a leg-ankle injury. The team has not issued an official statement yet. Jalen Brown sustained an injury against Notre Dame on Saturday(X)

Videos from the scene showed the Florida State transfer landing awkwardly while attempting to secure a touchdown catch in the left corner of the end zone. His teammates immediately called for the medical staff, and a cart was brought out to take him off the field.

According to reporters at the scene, Brown was taken to a local hospital for X-rays. Only then will the severity of the injury be determined. However, it seems like the WR is set to miss time. The ABC broadcast reported that Brown was transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest in Springdale. At the time of the injury, the Razorbacks trailed 42-13 with 6:42 left in the third period.

ABC broadcasters even decided not to show the replay of the fall, citing its severity. Brown, in his first season with the Razorbacks, earned a starting role after strong fall camp performances. Against Notre Dame, he had logged one catch for 11 yards before leaving the game. Overall, he has 12 receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns this year, both scores coming in the season’s opening two weeks against Alabama A&M and Arkansas State.

With Brown sidelined, Arkansas is expected to lean more heavily on receivers CJ Brown, Raylen Sharpe, and Andy Jean as they try to steady an offense that has struggled in recent weeks.

Prayers up for Jalen Brown

Meanwhile, fans prayed for Brown. “Jalen Brown taken off the field in a stretcher. Sending prayers his way right now 🙏🏻” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Tough look for Arkansas’s WR Jalen Brown. Prayers for that kid,” another one added.