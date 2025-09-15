James McCann went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks held on for a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. James McCann provides strong bat as Diamondbacks beat Twins

Alek Thomas went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI for Arizona , which won the rubber match of the three-game series. Tim Tawa also drove in a run.

Matt Wallner and Mickey Gasper each hit a solo home run for Minnesota .

Diamondbacks right-hander Nabil Crismatt allowed two runs in five innings. He gave up three hits, walked none and struck out four.

Twins right-hander Bailey Ober surrendered four runs on four hits in six innings. He walked none and whiffed nine.

Diamondbacks reliever Kyle Backhus escaped a jam in the ninth for his second career save.

Arizona struck first in the top of the second inning. Thomas hit a two-out double to center, and he scored moments later on McCann's single to left.

The Twins answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame. Eduoard Julien hit an RBI single to left to tie it at 1, and Gasper scored the go- ahead run on a throwing error by Diamondbacks third baseman Jordan Lawlar.

The Diamondbacks regained a 4-2 lead in the fourth. McCann stepped to the plate with runners on second and third and two out, and he delivered with a three-run homer over the wall in left-center field.

The blast marked McCann's fourth homer in 35 games this season.

A solo homer by Wallner cut the Twins' deficit to 4-3 in the sixth.

Tawa increased Arizona's lead to 5-3 in the seventh. His RBI single scored Thomas, who led off with a single and stole second.

Minnesota battled back once more. Gasper led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run, his second, to trim the Diamondbacks' lead to 5-4.

Arizona regained a two-run lead on Thomas' sacrifice fly in the eighth.

The Twins loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the eighth. Diamondbacks left-hander Jalen Beeks quelled the scoring opportunity by getting Carson McCusker to ground out to shortstop to end the inning.

Field Level Media

