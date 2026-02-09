Jaxon Smith-Njigba parents, girlfriend: All about the Seahawks star’s family

Jaxon Smith- Njigba, the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, was named the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year on February 5 at the NFL Honors.

Jaxon was born in Nacogdoches, Texas and grew up in nearby Rockwall in a supportive and sport-centric family. He was raised by parents Maada Njigba and Jami Smith, who encouraged both athletic discipline and personal growth from an early age.

Read more: Super Bowl 2026 uniforms: Seahawks, Patriots make final decision for Feb 8

Jaxon Smith- Njigba family and upbringing Jaxon's parents have been instrumental in shaping his journey from a child playing backyard football to an NFL star.

Jaxon's father, Maada Smith-Njigba, was a former college linebacker for Stephen F. Austin University. Maada introduced Jaxon and his brother, Canaan Smith-Njigba, to football with early morning drills and structured practice.

However, while Jaxon was obsessed with football, Canaan chose baseball and eventually became a professional right fielder after getting selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jaxon's mother, Jami Smith, has been there for her son every step of the way during his football career. She showed her commitment to Jaxon's career by attending important games, such as the 2022 Rose Bowl, where Jaxon won MVP.

Jaxon has credited his mother for instilling competitive drive and resilience, especially in the face of outside criticism. “I’m defensive. I’m Mama Bearish. I’m making a list of people who will never have an interview for [Jaxon's] entire career. I take it very personally. As any parent would, regardless of what your kid is doing,” Jami said in an interview.

Read more: Will Donald Trump attend the Super Bowl on Sunday? Here's the latest update

The couple co-parented both kids after their split Following their divorce, Maada and Jami kept up their co-parenting of their sons and supported their athletic endeavors in Texas, where high school football is very popular.

Jaxon was caught up in the high school football frenzy in the state. As a teenager, he played for Rockwall High School, where he was selected Gatorade Player of the Year and received the Landry Award.

At the age of three, he began playing football in an attempt to join his older brother's team. “They had to do something with me. My brother was playing ball and I would run out there with no helmet.”

He further added, “…try to play and they're like, 'Ok, we're gonna find you a team.' So, yeah, I was 3 years old and I was hooked ... I just love, love everything about it.”