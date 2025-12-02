'Jaxson Dart's necklace is crazy': The emotional reason he wears the chain every single game

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart wearing his signature necklace,(AP) New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart's signature chain is more than a fashion statement. New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart wore his signature chain of studded hearts during Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots, and fans couldn't stop talking about it.

One person wrote on X, "That Jaxson Dart necklace is crazy."

Another added, "Jaxson Dart out there with a chain on more icy than Gucci Mane himself!."

A third person commented, "Surprised Jaxson Dart's diamond necklace stayed on in that crash landing."

Another expressed, "So we’re just going to let Jaxson Dart run around out there in a diamond necklace that looks like it belongs in the Crown Jewels collection and say nothing?"

Why does Jaxson Dart wear the necklace?

The chain is more than a fashion statement. It is Dart’s good-luck charm and a symbol of his bond with his sister.

"I haven't missed a game with it. I make sure it's one of the first things that I pack," Dart told CBS News.

He explained that the necklace didn’t come from a jeweler, but from home.

"I remember I was walking out the door, and I was just grabbing my headphones, whatever it may be on the table, and I saw this necklace," he said. "I looked at it and I was like, dang, I like that necklace. I asked my mom, I said, 'Whose is it?' And she's like it's your sister's."

Dart first wore the necklace in a college bowl game where he threw four touchdowns, and it has been part of his gameday routine ever since. Even through hits, tackles, and celebrations, the chain never comes off.

"I try to do my best to adjust it if it's kind of messed up when I come back on the sideline," Dart said. "It's definitely held its own because I've taken a lot of hits."

The hearts may not be real diamonds, but the necklace’s value is deeply personal.

"It's definitely very valuable to me, because like I said, it's a relationship thing between me and my sister," Dart said.