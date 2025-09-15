New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is in concussion protocol, head coach Aaron Glenn said after Sunday's 30-10 loss to the visiting Buffalo Bulls. Jets QB Justin Fields in concussion protocol after rough outing

Fields was injured in the opening minute of the fourth quarter when he was smacked by Buffalo pass rusher Joey Bosa after throwing an incomplete pass. Fields' head hit the turf as he landed.

On the next play, Bosa sacked Fields and made him fumble. The Jets recovered the fumble but then had to punt, while Fields exited for the medical tent before soon heading to the locker room.

Fields was just 3-for-11 passing for 27 yards before departing. He had 49 yards on five rushes.

Veteran Tyrod Taylor replaced Fields and was 7 of 11 for 56 yards and New York's lone touchdown. Taylor had 21 yards on three rushes.

Asked about Fields' shaky performance, Glenn said, "I've got to watch the tape."

Fields dropped to 14-32 as an NFL starting quarterback with the latest setback for the Jets . He has also played for the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers .

New York signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal in the offseason to be the starting quarterback. The move came after the Jets parted ways with Aaron Rodgers.

Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II , cornerback Michael Carter II and safety Tony Adams also sustained injuries for the Jets against the Bills.

New York visits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.

