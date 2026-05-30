Joao Fonseca's GF shares major update after Djokovic's shocking French Open exit

“Congratulations, Joao just did it,” one person wrote in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Fonseca's girlfriend shared an update during the match. Manu Noronha posted a series of photos on social media only for fans to congratulate her on the 19-year-old Brazil star's big win on Friday.

Fonseca, the 28th seed, is through to the last 16 of a major for the first time. He will next play two-time Roland Garros runner-up Casper Ruud or American 24th seed Tommy Paul.

Joao Fonseca knocked out Novak Djokovic out in the third round of the French Open on Friday to spoil the Serbian great's latest quest for a record 25th Grand Slam. The 19-year-old Brazilian rallied from two sets down for the second straight match to stun Djokovic, winning 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 after four hours and 53 minutes.

Who is Joao Fonseca's girlfriend Manu Noronha? Fonseca and Noronha first met while attending the prestigious Escola Americana (American School) in Rio de Janeiro. While the future tennis star eventually left school to pursue his professional career full-time, Noronha continued her education. After graduating, she spent time studying abroad before returning to Brazil to enroll at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), where she is pursuing a degree in marketing.

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Despite Fonseca's growing fame, the pair largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight during the early years of his professional career.

Away from her academic studies, Noronha has also established herself in the fashion industry. She is signed with 40graus Models, one of Brazil's leading modeling agencies, and has worked with well-known brands including Maria Filó and Oh Boy.

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‘Was trying to hit the ball…’ Asked how he kept believing after falling behind, Fonseca said: "I actually didn't.

"I just kept playing. I just enjoyed being on court. What a pleasure it was stepping on court with him (Djokovic) for the first time.

"I was trying to hit the ball as fast as I could. Djokovic, he does not miss."

Djokovic's exit comes a day after the shock elimination of world number one and red-hot title favourite Jannik Sinner.

(With inputs from AFP)