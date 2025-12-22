Joe Burrow (4 TDs), Bengals erupt in 2nd FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-CIN/RECAP Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes and Chase ‍Brown scored three touchdowns to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 45-14 rout of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Burrow completed 25 of 32 passes for 309 yards, did not throw an interception, and finished with a 146.5 passer rating to help the Bengals win for only the second time in past eight games and snap a ⁠two-game skid.

Rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers made his ⁠first career start for the Dolphins , who benched Tua Tagovailoa this week, ⁠and lost their second straight game.

Ewers had some success in the first half, but struggled as the game progressed, throwing two interceptions and ‍finishing with ‌260 yards and a 66.0 passer rating on 20 of 30 attempts.

Cincinnati scored 21 points off ​three Dolphins turnovers and scored touchdowns on its first four drives of the second half.

After falling behind 14-10 with 2:24 left in the second quarter, the Bengals put together a run of 35 consecutive points. It started with a touchdown drive just before halftime, capped by a 4-yard scoring run by Samaje Perine.

Burrow found Brown for a 9-yard score to push Cincinnati's lead to 24-14 five minutes into the second half. The ​touchdown ⁠followed a fumble by Greg Dulcich that was forced by Jordan Battle and recovered by Myles Murphy.

Barrett Carter and ⁠Jalen Davis intercepted Ewers in the second half, which each led to touchdowns ‌for the Bengals.

Brown finished with 109 scrimmage yards and led Cincinnati in rushing with 66 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. He caught four passes ​for 43 yards and two receiving scores. Ja'Marr Chase caught nine passes for 109 yards.

Burrow completed passes to eight different receivers including Tee Higgins, who cleared concussion ‍protocol on Friday. Higgins caught ‍three passes ⁠for 53 yards, including Cincinnati's first touchdown on a leaping 9-yard grab in the first quarter.

De'Von Achane led the Dolphins with 81 rushing yards, including a 48-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Malik Washington scored a 9-yard touchdown on an end around, which gave Miami its brief first-half lead.

Field Level ‌Media

