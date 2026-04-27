Why Joel Embiid has avoided minutes restriction vs Celtics today. 76ers give new update

In a major postseason boost, the Philadelphia 76ers revealed on Sunday that Joel Embiid is back into the starting lineup for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics - just 17 days after the former MVP underwent an emergency appendectomy. While Embiid’s return itself was a surprise, the bigger headline may be what Philadelphia did not announce: there was no publicly confirmed minutes restriction before tipoff. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) before shooting a free throw during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

No official cap, but workload still under watch According to pregame reports, the Sixers did not place a formal hard cap on Embiid’s playing time, even though he had not played since April 6 and entered Sunday initially listed as doubtful before being upgraded to questionable.

That distinction matters.

Rather than publicly declaring a strict limit, such as 20 or 24 minutes, Philadelphia appears to be opting for flexibility, allowing coach Nick Nurse to monitor Embiid’s conditioning, pain tolerance, and game flow in real time.

Nurse said before the game that Embiid had been progressing through individual sessions and team on-court work, but he avoided committing to a precise workload.

Why the Sixers are handling this differently Philadelphia entered Game 4 trailing 2-1 in the series, making Sunday a critical swing game before heading back to Boston. In that context, even a limited Embiid can dramatically alter the matchup.

The Sixers do not necessarily need a full 38-minute version of Embiid. They need his presence.

His return changes Boston’s defensive priorities by forcing the Celtics to account for him in the post, as a screener, and in half-court sets alongside Tyrese Maxey and Paul George.

Starting lineup signals confidence Philadelphia’s decision to start Embiid, rather than ease him in off the bench, suggests the organization believes he can handle meaningful minutes, even if those come in shorter bursts. He returned wearing a protective brace around his midsection and was officially cleared roughly 40 minutes before tipoff.

The likely strategy is staggered workload management through rotations rather than a fixed pregame number: shorter stints, more rest between quarters, and close monitoring depending on swelling, mobility, and stamina.

Emotional and tactical lift Beyond statistics, Embiid’s presence alone gives Philadelphia something it lacked earlier in the series: a true swing factor.

Boston won Game 3 to reclaim series control, and historically, teams that take Game 3 in a tied 1-1 series hold a major advantage. That makes Game 4 especially pivotal.

Even if Embiid is not at peak form, his ability to draw fouls, slow tempo, and create matchup pressure could significantly shift the series.

Bigger picture: Injury history still looms Embiid’s postseason career has repeatedly been shaped by physical setbacks, from knee injuries to Bell’s palsy to facial fractures. His latest appendectomy only added to that pattern.

But Sunday’s approach signals that Philadelphia is prioritizing competitive urgency over rigid medical optics.

For now, the clearest answer is this: Embiid is active, starting, and the Sixers have deliberately avoided announcing a hard minutes restriction - giving them maximum flexibility in a must-win game.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)