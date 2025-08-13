Jordan Love age row: Rumors about Green Bay QB 'being 32' go viral - Here's a fact check

A viral post on X falsely claiming that Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is 32 years old has sparked confusion among NFL fans. The post, shared by Barstool Sports personality Dan “Big Cat” Katz, features a collage titled "Starting QB Ages Before the Season," with each quarterback's photo and age listed. Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is 26 years old.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Surprised by the claim, fans quickly made “Jordan Love is 32” trend on X.

One person commented, “Love is 32?? I had no idea lol.”

Another wrote, "Jordan Love is 32 is wild and never would have believed that."

A third person added, “The fact Jordan Love is already 32 is crazy to me.”

Another user commented, “Crazy Jordan Love is past his prime.”

The truth

Jordan Love was born on November 2, 1998, which means he is 26 years old as of August 13, 2025 — not 32.

Starting QBs

Here's the list of the projected starting quarterbacks for all 32 NFL teams for the 2025 season, along with their ages as of the start of the season (September 4, 2025).

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen, 29 (born May 21, 1996)

Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, 27 (born March 2, 1998)

New England Patriots: Drake Maye, 23 (born August 30, 2002)

New York Jets: Justin Fields, 26 (born March 5, 1999)

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson, 28 (born January 7, 1997)

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, 28 (born December 10, 1996)

Cleveland Browns: Joe Flacco, 40 (born January 16, 1985)

Pittsburgh Steelers: Aaron Rodgers, 41 (born December 2, 1983)

Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, 23 (born October 3, 2001)

Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, 23 (born May 22, 2002)

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, 25 (born October 6, 1999)

Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, 23 (born May 25, 2002)

Denver Broncos: Bo Nix, 25 (born February 25, 2000)

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, 29 (born September 17, 1995)

Las Vegas Raiders: Geno Smith, 34 (born October 10, 1990)

Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, 27 (born March 10, 1998)

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott, 32 (born July 29, 1993)

New York Giants: Russell Wilson, 36 (born November 29, 1988)

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts, 27 (born August 7, 1998)

Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, 24 (born December 18, 2000)

Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, 23 (born November 18, 2001)

Detroit Lions: Jared Goff, 30 (born October 14, 1994)

Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love, 26 (born November 2, 1998)

Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy, 22 (born January 20, 2003)

Atlanta Falcons: Michael Penix Jr., 25 (born May 8, 2000)

Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, 24 (born July 25, 2001)

New Orleans Saints: Tyler Shough, 25 (born September 30, 1999)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield, 30 (born April 14, 1995)

Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, 28 (born August 7, 1997)

Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford, 37 (born February 7, 1988)

San Francisco 49ers: Brock Purdy, 25 (born December 27, 1999)

Seattle Seahawks: Sam Darnold, 28 (born June 5, 1997)