JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancée finds silver lining in fight after Chiefs vs Lions game

JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancée, Laura Kruk, found a lighthearted silver lining after the Kansas City Chiefs' heated postgame clash with the Detroit Lions. Following the on-field altercation with Lions Brian Branch, Kruk joked that while the wide receiver may have left with a bit of blood, at least their wedding photos won't need to be rescheduled, as reported by The New York Post. JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancée, Laura Kruk, finds humor in Chiefs' clash with Lions, noting wedding photos won't need rescheduling(juju/Instagram)

Also Read: Brian Branch ‘should be suspended immediately,’ says ESPN's Stephen A. Smith after Chiefs-Lions fight

JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancée grateful for ‘no-broken nose’

Laura posted a playful TikTok where she and Smith-Schuster celebrated with a dance, captioning the video, “No broken nose and a CHIEFS WIN.” While the Chiefs secured one of their most impressive victories of the season by dominating the Lions 30-17, much of the postgame attention shifted to the scuffle between Smith-Schuster and Branch.

Tensions escalated quickly after the game on the field when Branch refused to shake hands with Patrick Mahomes and instead charged towards the Chiefs' wide receiver and shoved his helmet. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco stepped in to separate the two as Smith-Schuster fell to the ground. He quickly got back up and confronted the Lions DB. The incident soon escalated from there as players from both teams stepped in, as reported by The New York Post.

The NFL is reviewing the incident and is expected to face a fine at least, as per the NFL Network.

Also Read: Fight breaks out after Chiefs vs Lions game over Mahomes-Branch handshake row. Here's what happened

JuJu Smith-Schuster breaks silence on post-game fight

Smith-Schuster said, “He’s a great player, he’s huge for the team.” He added, “I think after the game I expected to shake his hand and say good game and move past way, but he threw a punch. At the end of the day, it’s a team sport. We came out here, did our job and won, and that’s all that matters,” as reported by The New York Post.

Branch has also issued an apology and admitted that what he did was a “childish thing.” He said, “I'm tired of people doing stuff in between plays and refs don't catch it. They be trying to bully me out there. I shouldn't have did it, it was childish,” as reported by CBS Sports.

He added, “I got blocked in the back illegally. And it was in front of the ref and the ref didn't do anything. And just stuff like that. But I should’ve never did it. It was childish. There was a lot of stuff, but I should have showed it between the whistles, not after the game. I apologize for that,” as reported by People.