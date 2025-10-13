Search
Mon, Oct 13, 2025
Fight breaks out after Chiefs vs Lions game over Mahomes-Branch handshake row. Here's what happened

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 13, 2025 08:53 am IST

A fight broke out after the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions over a handshake row involving Patrick Mahomes and Brian Branch.

A fight broke out after the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions over a handshake row involving Chiefs QB, Patrick Mahomes and Detroit Lions' Brian Branch. Branch was angry after the game and he refused to shake the hand of Patrick Mahomes when after the game, as the Chiefs beat the Lions 30-17 at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Xavier Worthy of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown against the Detroit Lions with teammates Travis Kelce and Juju Smith-Schuster.(Getty Images via AFP)
Xavier Worthy of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown against the Detroit Lions with teammates Travis Kelce and Juju Smith-Schuster.(Getty Images via AFP)

The exchange between Mahomes and Branch was noticed by the Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster, who likely said a few words to Branch. Videos then showed Brian Branch run up to Smith-Schuster and punch him. Soon, that led to a fight between the two teams, and the staff members tried to separate them.

Here's a video of the massive fight that broke out at Arrowhead at the end of Sunday's game:

This story is being updated.

