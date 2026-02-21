Jung Hoo Lee works to find rhythm in right field after Giants signed Harrison Bader to play center

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A coach hollers “get there!” as Jung Hoo Lee sprints to his left, scoops up a ball off the warning track that has ricocheted hard off the wall, then turns and crisply fires it back to a waiting glove.

Sure, it's just a spring training drill at Giants camp, yet these are the types of plays and tricky bounces the Korean star will be counted upon handling in his new position for 2026.

Lee is embracing being the regular right fielder for San Francisco, shifting from his familiar home in center.

He is already working to find his rhythm and timing early on this spring in the new spot after the Giants signed Harrison Bader last month on a $20.5 million, two-year contract to play center field.

“There’s a lot of communication going on throughout these practices and also these drills that happen in the outfield,” Lee said at his locker before Friday’s practice, speaking through interpreter Justin Han. “As more time goes by, I would love to spend more time with Bader and communicate.”

Lee is still set to play center field for Korea in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

New San Francisco manager Tony Vitello and the Giants are thrilled with how Lee is adapting, and always with his cheery spirit intact. He made time to sign a few autographs for fans behind the dugout following a long day on the diamond Thursday, then chuckled behind the batting cage at Scottsdale Stadium between hitting sessions Friday while chatting with broadcaster and former player Duane Kuiper.

“It's hard not to bond with Jungy, he's as easy to get along with as anybody. And yet he takes his craft very seriously," Vitello said of Lee and Bader becoming comfortable playing alongside each other.

“Someone asked if he was having a conversation yesterday and Justin was with him and Justin was like, ‘No, Jung Hoo’s locked in.' He's a diligent worker, so he's always focused and I think everything that you would put under the category of him getting to know Bader and taking on the right field challenge full head of steam and all that is just he wants to win. He's pretty adamant about winning.”

Lee already has spent a couple of days at the club's nearby minor league complex training in a right field that closely mimics the unique, expansive one at Oracle Park with its elevated brick facade.

He fully expects the transition to take some time, some trial and error — even with the focused preparation in Arizona.

“It’s similar in some ways but at the same time it’s not Oracle Park, so I’ll need to spend some time over there at home in San Francisco,” he said. “I’m putting a lot of time and a lot of effort on right field right now at the moment, so we’ll see how it goes.”

So far, Bader is enjoying getting to know both Lee and left fielder Heliot Ramos. Bader realizes there will be challenges with the language barrier — in time, he hopes to learn a little basic Korean to get by, saying, "I'm really looking forward to learning all the curse words and the bad words" — but expects everything to go smoothly.

“Obviously he's from a totally different area and speaks a different language but I think baseball and winning baseball and knowing how to communicate on the field is a universal language regardless of your culture, which is why the game is so beautiful,” Bader said. “It's been awesome, I think he definitely has an appetite for learning and working with his other outfielders, which is really good because that's conducive to that outfield being a unit. We move as a unit, we work together as a unit, we communicate as a unit. It's been great.”

The 27-year-old Lee signed a $113 million, six-year contract with the Giants in December 2023. He then missed most of his rookie season after dislocating his left shoulder when he crashed into an outfield wall and required season-ending surgery.

Last season, he batted .266 with eight home runs and 55 RBIs with 10 stolen bases over 150 games — 144 of those being starts in center field.

Now, Lee is eager to contribute for the Giants wherever he's needed.

“As I mentioned, what's best for the team is my mentality at the moment as a professional baseball player,” he said, “it's the same right now.”

