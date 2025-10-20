Justin Fields vs Tyrod Taylor: NY Jets take final call; make massive move vs Panthers

The New York Jets made a major in-game switch on Sunday, handing the reins to veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor after Justin Fields struggled through another frustrating first half against the Carolina Panthers. Trailing 10-3 at MetLife, head coach Aaron Glenn decided to pull Fields all of a sudden. Fans, however, were happy with the decision. New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) watches from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers(AP)

The Jets' offense has been struggling for some time. In London last week, Fields and co scored only 11 points, following up a dismal three-point outing the week before.

Both games featured late-half mismanagement and a visible lack of urgency from Fields, who has borne the brunt of criticism for the team’s offensive woes.

Despite defending his quarterback earlier in the week, Glenn’s patience appeared to wear thin.

“He’s just got to go out there, play quarterback, and do the best that he can,” Glenn said prior to the game, emphasizing the need for Fields to trust his arm against man coverage.

The coach admitted that Fields ‘took a step back’ in a loss to Denver but praised him for quickly moving on.

Fields’ numbers tell the story. According to Pro Football Focus, his average depth of target (7.4 yards) ranks 32nd out of 41 starting quarterbacks this season, while his average time to throw (3.2 seconds) is the second-longest in the league, trailing only Jacoby Brissett of Arizona.

Taylor, who has started for multiple teams over his career, now steps in to stabilize an offense that desperately needs direction. For Sunday’s game, the Jets dressed only two active quarterbacks, Fields and Taylor, with Brady Cook remaining on the practice squad.

It is unclear if Fields will get another shot this season.

New York Jets depth chart

OFFENSE

WR: Garrett Wilson, Arian Smith

TE: Jeremy Ruckert, Stone Smartt

LT: Olu Fashanu, Max Mitchell, Esa Pole

LG: John Simpson, Xavier Newman

C: Josh Myers, Xavier Newman

RG: Joe Tippmann, Xavier Newman

RT: Armand Membou, Chukwuma Okorafor

TE: Mason Taylor, Jelani Woods

WR: Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard, Tyler Johnson

QB: Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor

FB: Andrew Beck

RB: Breece Hall, Isaiah Davis, Kene Nwangwu, Khalil Herbert

DEFENSE

EDGE: Will McDonald IV, Tyler Baron

DL: Quinnen Williams, Jay Tufele

DL: Harrison Phillips, Jowon Briggs

EDGE: Jermaine Johnson, Micheal Clemons, Braiden McGregor

LB: Cam Jones, Mykal Walker

LB: Jamien Sherwood

LB: Kiko Mauigoa

NB: Michael Carter II, Isaiah Oliver, Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

CB: Sauce Gardner, Qwan'tez Stiggers

CB: Brandon Stephens, Azareye'h Thomas, Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

S: Andre Cisco, Isaiah Oliver

S: Tony Adams, Malachi Moore

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Nick Folk

P: Austin McNamara

H: Austin McNamara

PR: Khalil Herbert, Isaiah Davis

KR: Kene Nwangwu, Isaiah Davis, Khalil Herbert

LS: Thomas Hennessy