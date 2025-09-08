Justin Jefferson injury update: Will Vikings WR play vs Bears?

The Minnesota Vikings are preparing to face the Chicago Bears in their 2025 season opener on Monday (September 8) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, at 8:15 PM. Running back Zavier Scott, defensive end Elijah Williams, and free safety Harrison Smith have been ruled out of the game. In this situation, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s recovery and return become a matter of concern. File photo of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Justin Jefferson’s injury and remarks

Jefferson’s position this season remained questionable after he spent the entire training camp and preseason period suffering from a hamstring injury. As of now, he hadn’t been placed in the latest injury report published by the Vikings.

“Hamstring is feeling great,” Jefferson said during an interview with D.J. Siddiqi of The Escapist. “We definitely had a great plan throughout training camp of getting it stronger, getting the mobility back right, and to make sure that with my cut moves, and the way I move, the way I explode — it's just so much on the body, and I had to get stronger, had to get more physical and upper-body stronger. I feel like the whole process went well, and I'm definitely ready for Week 1. I'm ready to rock and roll.”

Jefferson played all 17 games last season, where he caught 103 passes for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns, as reported by Newsweek.

How does it affect the Vikings?

Jefferson’s attendance in Monday’s game gained importance, given the support new quarterback JJ McCarthy will need on the field after Sam Darnold left for free agency.

Given the increasing number of injuries the Vikings are dealing with and Jordan Addison having been suspended, the team is counting on Jefferson and McCarthy to take this home.

The wide receiver could take advantage of Johnson missing the preseason and currently being questionable for participation. As of now, there is no room to believe Jefferson could skip the Vikings’ takeover of the Bears.

Following Monday’s game, the Vikings will be facing the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 14.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta