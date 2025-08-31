Kalen DeBoer is facing ‘fire’ calls: How much is Alabama coach's buyout? Contract details, bonus and more

Head coach Kalen DeBoer is facing fire calls after the Alabama Crimson Tide's shocking loss to Florida State on Saturday. The opening-season loss comes after DeBoer recorded a 9-4 first-year campaign at Alabama. Now, fans and analysts are unhappy with the coach, and questions about his contract details and buyout have surfaced. Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Florida State Seminoles(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Contract Details and Buyout

DeBoer signed an eight-year, $87 million deal with Alabama, approved on March 19, 2024, running through December 31, 2031.

His base salary began at $10 million in 2024, increasing by $250,000 annually to $11.75 million in the final year.

For the 2025 season, his total compensation is $10.25 million. If fired without cause, DeBoer is entitled to 90% of his remaining contract value, paid monthly.

As of December 1, 2025, this buyout would approximate $69.3 million, per Sporting News (around $70 million per USA Today), reflecting the unexpired portion of his deal.

If he leaves voluntarily, Alabama is owed a buyout of $4 million in 2025, dropping to $3 million in 2026, and zero from 2027 onward. Alabama also paid $12 million to Washington to cover the buyout that DeBoer owed that school.

Bonuses and Incentives

DeBoer’s contract is rich with performance-based bonuses. For 2025, he can earn up to $1.17 million, including:

$75,000 for reaching the SEC Championship game, rising to $125,000 if won.

$150,000 for a College Football Playoff berth, scaling to $875,000 for a national title.

$50,000 for a top-half SEC graduation rate, $100,000 for top four.

$25,000 for SEC Coach of the Year, $50,000 for national Coach of the Year awards.

These incentives, detailed by al.com, aim to align his success with Alabama’s storied expectations, though none were triggered in his 9-4 2024 season.