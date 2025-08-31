Shedeur Sanders vs Arch Manning: Texas and Colorado fans spark ‘who is overrated?’ debate

Arch Manning's first Texas game of the season has sparked severe criticism, not only from the Longhorns fans but also from a few who compared him to Colorado alum Shedeur Sanders. Both quarterbacks come from a football dynasty. The 21-year-old Arch is the nephew of NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning. He is the son of Cooper Manning. Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns leaves the field after a 14-7 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes (Getty Images via AFP)

Shedeur, on the other hand, is the son of Hall of Fame Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime. While the 23-year-old is set to make his NFL debut with the Cleveland Browns, his brilliant college stats have time and again brought up comparisons.

On Saturday, Arch Manning was subjected to similar comparisons. Several social media users claimed the Longhorns QB is simply ‘overrated’.

“Arch Manning is who mainstream media and the NFL is trying to convince people to believe Shedeur Sanders is….An overrated quarterback who has privilege because of his last name — and not his actual abilities 🫠🫠🫠,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“If Shedeur Sanders was on Texas instead of Arch Manning they would have scored already,” another on added.

“The hate for Arch Manning needs to be just as loud as it was for Shedeur. This is the definition of hype off a last name with no stats, no proof. Shedeur put up numbers under pressure every week, Arch hasn’t done a thing yet but he gets Heisman talk? Media bias at its finest,” a third person tweeted.

Shedeur Sanders College stats

Over four Division I seasons (two at Jackson State and two at Colorado), Sanders threw for approximately 7,364 passing yards and 64 touchdowns. His standout seasons include 2023 with Colorado: 3,230 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, and 2024: a career-high 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns.

In 2024, he achieved a remarkable 74% completion rate, led the FBS in accuracy, and earned accolades, including Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Arch Manning stats vs Ohio State

Completions/attempts: 17/30

Passing yards: 170

Passing TDs: 1

INTs: 1

Carries: 10

Rushing yards: 38

Rushing TDs: 0