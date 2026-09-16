Kayla Saager-Beckley cause of death update: What happened to ex-soccer star, wife of Tulsa assistant coach John Beckley?

“We had a tragic death in our football family last Wednesday morning. One of our coach’s wives, John Beckley, our outside linebackers coach, his wife, Kayla, passed away suddenly Wednesday morning at about 7am,” the coach said, adding that she would be honored with a helmet sticker.

Kayla Saager-Beckley, former captain on the Binghamton University soccer team and wife of Tulsa assistant football coach John Beckley, died last week. Golden Hurricane head coach Tre Lamb announced the tragic news on Monday.

Kayla Saager-Beckley cause of death update A cause of death is not officially known in Kayla Saager-Beckley's case. It was noted that she died ‘suddenly’.

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Lamb said that Saager-Beckley died of a ‘medical emergency’. “She was working out; 10 minutes later she was found unresponsive,” the head coach noted.

What to know about Kayla Saager-Beckley Saager-Beckley was a newlywed and was pregnant with the couple's first child as per a release from Binghamton. Tulsa head coach Lamb, meanwhile, added “It’s just been a really hard week for him, for us as a staff, the coaches’ wives. She was 30 years old. She was pregnant with their daughter Sawyer. And it’s been tough on our staff. We had a memorial for her last night. Just ask that you please pray for the Saager family, the Beckley family. We’re going to honor her with a helmet sticker this week at our game and she’s definitely in our thoughts and prayers. Just continue to think about them.”

Saager-Beckley scored 22 goals in two seasons during her Binghamton college career. She played professionally overseas in the Czech Republic after that.

“Binghamton women’s soccer is profoundly saddened by the passing of Kayla Saager-Beckley. Kayla was a dangerous and dynamic forward with a true gift for finding the back of the net, and her contributions helped elevate the competitiveness and stature of our program. To this day we stand on her shoulders. Beyond the field, she was known for her big heart and her deep love of family. We are devastated by this loss and send our heartfelt sympathy and support to her parents Ron and Noranne and her husband John. Kayla, you are forever and always a Bearcat. May you rest in peace,” the press release from the university read.

Kayla was a New York native who had recently gotten into soccer recruiting and scouting, as per The Spun.