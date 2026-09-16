Kayla Saager-Beckley cause of death update: What happened to ex-soccer star, wife of Tulsa assistant coach John Beckley?
Kayla Saager-Beckley, former captain on the Binghamton University soccer team and wife of Tulsa assistant coach John Beckley, died on September 9.
Kayla Saager-Beckley, former captain on the Binghamton University soccer team and wife of Tulsa assistant football coach John Beckley, died last week. Golden Hurricane head coach Tre Lamb announced the tragic news on Monday.
Saager-Beckley was found unresponsive on September 9, Wednesday.
“We had a tragic death in our football family last Wednesday morning. One of our coach’s wives, John Beckley, our outside linebackers coach, his wife, Kayla, passed away suddenly Wednesday morning at about 7am,” the coach said, adding that she would be honored with a helmet sticker.
Kayla Saager-Beckley cause of death update
A cause of death is not officially known in Kayla Saager-Beckley's case. It was noted that she died ‘suddenly’.
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Lamb said that Saager-Beckley died of a ‘medical emergency’. “She was working out; 10 minutes later she was found unresponsive,” the head coach noted.
What to know about Kayla Saager-Beckley
Saager-Beckley was a newlywed and was pregnant with the couple's first child as per a release from Binghamton. Tulsa head coach Lamb, meanwhile, added “It’s just been a really hard week for him, for us as a staff, the coaches’ wives. She was 30 years old. She was pregnant with their daughter Sawyer. And it’s been tough on our staff. We had a memorial for her last night. Just ask that you please pray for the Saager family, the Beckley family. We’re going to honor her with a helmet sticker this week at our game and she’s definitely in our thoughts and prayers. Just continue to think about them.”
Saager-Beckley scored 22 goals in two seasons during her Binghamton college career. She played professionally overseas in the Czech Republic after that.
“Binghamton women’s soccer is profoundly saddened by the passing of Kayla Saager-Beckley. Kayla was a dangerous and dynamic forward with a true gift for finding the back of the net, and her contributions helped elevate the competitiveness and stature of our program. To this day we stand on her shoulders. Beyond the field, she was known for her big heart and her deep love of family. We are devastated by this loss and send our heartfelt sympathy and support to her parents Ron and Noranne and her husband John. Kayla, you are forever and always a Bearcat. May you rest in peace,” the press release from the university read.
Kayla was a New York native who had recently gotten into soccer recruiting and scouting, as per The Spun.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More