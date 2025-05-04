Kentucky Derby: Here's how much prize money winners Sovereignty, Journalism get?
Sovereignty beat favorite Journalism to win the 2025 Kentucky Derby on Saturday
Sovereignty beat favorite Journalism to win the 2025 Kentucky Derby on Saturday. The main event at Churchill Downs had a total purse of $5 million, distributed among the top five finishers.
Post-race, winning jockey Junion Alvarado told NBC Sports: “This is a dream come true. Sovereignty gave me everything, and I just guided him home.”
William I Mott, Sovereignty's trainer, said: “Sovereignty showed his heart today. This win means everything after so many close calls.”
Meanwhile, famed trainer Bob Baffert's horse, Citizen Bull, finished 15th after leading from pole position.
Prize Money Breakdown
The 2025 Kentucky Derby purse is allocated as follows:
1st Place: $3.1 million
2nd Place: $1 million
3rd Place: $500,000
4th Place: $250,000
5th Place: $150,000
Sovereignty (1st Place)
Total Prize: $3.1 million
Owner’s Share: Approximately 80% of the prize, or $2.48 million. The owners, Godolphin, receive the majority, per CBS Sports.
Jockey’s Share: Typically 10% of the prize, or $310,000, for jockey Junior Alvarado. A portion of this may go to the jockey’s agent and valet.
Trainer’s Share: Typically 10% of the prize, or $310,000, for trainer Bill Mott.
Journalism (2nd Place)
Total Prize: $1 million
Owner’s Share: Approximately 80% of the prize, or $800,000, split among owners Bridlewood Farm, Don Alberto Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Elayne Stables 5, Bob LaPenta, Mrs. John Magnier-Lessee, Derrick Smith-Lessee, and Michael Tabor-Lessee.
Jockey’s Share: Typically 5% of the prize for second place, or $50,000, for jockey Umberto Rispoli.
Trainer’s Share: Typically 10% of the prize, or $100,000, for trainer Michael McCarthy, based on standard splits.
2025 Kentucky Derby official results
Sovereignty
Journalism
Baeza
Final Gambit
Owen Almighty
Burnham Square
Sandman
East Avenue
Chunk of Gold
Tiztastic
Coal Battle
Luxor Cafe
Neoequos
Publisher
Citizen Bull
American Promise
Render Judgment
Flying Mohawk
Admire Daytona