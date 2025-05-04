Menu Explore
Kentucky Derby: Here's how much prize money winners Sovereignty, Journalism get?

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 04, 2025 05:29 AM IST

Sovereignty beat favorite Journalism to win the 2025 Kentucky Derby on Saturday

Sovereignty beat favorite Journalism to win the 2025 Kentucky Derby on Saturday. The main event at Churchill Downs had a total purse of $5 million, distributed among the top five finishers.

Sovereignty won Kentucky Derby 2025 on Saturday(Getty Images via AFP)
Sovereignty won Kentucky Derby 2025 on Saturday(Getty Images via AFP)

Post-race, winning jockey Junion Alvarado told NBC Sports: “This is a dream come true. Sovereignty gave me everything, and I just guided him home.”

William I Mott, Sovereignty's trainer, said: “Sovereignty showed his heart today. This win means everything after so many close calls.”

Meanwhile, famed trainer Bob Baffert's horse, Citizen Bull, finished 15th after leading from pole position.

Prize Money Breakdown

The 2025 Kentucky Derby purse is allocated as follows:

1st Place: $3.1 million

2nd Place: $1 million

3rd Place: $500,000

4th Place: $250,000

5th Place: $150,000

Sovereignty (1st Place)

Total Prize: $3.1 million

Owner’s Share: Approximately 80% of the prize, or $2.48 million. The owners, Godolphin, receive the majority, per CBS Sports.

Jockey’s Share: Typically 10% of the prize, or $310,000, for jockey Junior Alvarado. A portion of this may go to the jockey’s agent and valet.

Trainer’s Share: Typically 10% of the prize, or $310,000, for trainer Bill Mott.

Journalism (2nd Place)

Total Prize: $1 million

Owner’s Share: Approximately 80% of the prize, or $800,000, split among owners Bridlewood Farm, Don Alberto Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Elayne Stables 5, Bob LaPenta, Mrs. John Magnier-Lessee, Derrick Smith-Lessee, and Michael Tabor-Lessee.

Jockey’s Share: Typically 5% of the prize for second place, or $50,000, for jockey Umberto Rispoli.

Trainer’s Share: Typically 10% of the prize, or $100,000, for trainer Michael McCarthy, based on standard splits.

2025 Kentucky Derby official results

Sovereignty

Journalism

Baeza

Final Gambit

Owen Almighty

Burnham Square

Sandman

East Avenue

Chunk of Gold

Tiztastic

Coal Battle

Luxor Cafe

Neoequos

Publisher

Citizen Bull

American Promise

Render Judgment

Flying Mohawk

Admire Daytona

